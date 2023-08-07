Coma and stroke, AI foresees the possibility of recovery of patients

More news in the field of artificial intelligence at the service of medicine. This time they come from researchers at the Don Gnocchi Foundation, who are developing a new indicator, based on the measurement of several parameters, which makes it possible to predict which recovery prospects a patient who has suffered brain damage has, and in which areas of the brain he may have better outcomes, for example consciousness, speech or movement. The tool could represent a concrete help to patients affected by stroke or in a coma, for example following a road accident, and to their families, who often find themselves having to face scenarios of complete unpredictability on the evolution of clinical conditions . The study was published in the July issue of the international scientific journal IEEE Journal of Biomedical and Health Informatics.

An unsupervised algorithm

In particular, the researchers of the Don Gnocchi Foundation fed the clinical records of 190 patients affected by stroke or in a coma to artificial intelligence; the algorithm analyzed the information looking for patterns, correlations and repeated characteristics, thus identifying the potentially most useful data to stratify patients and to make more accurate predictions about their prognosis. The so-called unsupervised learning technique was used, in which the human being does not give any indication to the machine on what to look for and leaves it “freedom” in interpreting the data: it is the approach that is used when one does not know what are the important information and/or when you don’t want to “influence” the algorithm with previous knowledge (the opposite approach, the one in which the machine is “instructed” on what to look for, is conversely called “supervised learning” ).

Better than traditional diagnosis

Currently, the level of consciousness when the patient begins post-acute rehabilitation is measured through an index called Coma Recovery Scale-Revised (Crs-R): the artificial intelligence of the just published study analyzed the Crs-R data and , on the basis of these, developed a new predictive index, the so-called Consciousness-Domain-Index (Cdi), whose reliability was then externally validated on the data of another group consisting of 86 patients. A few more details: on the basis of the Crs-R, the algorithm first of all divided the patients into two groups that were very similar in terms of health conditions, but slightly different from the groups obtained through the “conventional” clinical diagnosis; after which, observing the evolution over time after rehabilitation, it was seen that the information relating to the groups defined by artificial intelligence made it possible to improve the estimate of the prognosis that would have been obtained using conventional classification. For this reason, say the authors of the work, the proposed index can be used to “predict” more effectively the evolution of the patients’ conditions at the time of the stroke or injury.

Towards validation

“These studies,” he explains Andrea Manninibioengineer and head of the Artifical Intelligence for Rehabilitation Laboratory (Air Lab) dell’Irccs Don Gnocchi Foundation Of Firenze, “are the result of multidisciplinary collaborations of doctors, psychologists, therapists and engineers which involved, among others, doctors Estraneo and Hakiki, professor Cecchi and engineers Campagnini and Liuzzi, and offer very interesting prospects for the future. We want to use and validate our index on increasingly large groups of patients to better refine the tool and, in the future, create a prognostic tool for patients with disorders of consciousness used nationally and internationally. Furthermore, a further development could be its use not only linked to the state of consciousness, but also for less serious patients in the motor and functional prognosis, another very important aspect for rehabilitation”. Furthermore, the researchers have developed a web page where it is possible to enter the Csr-R data relating to a specific patient and obtain as a result his prognostic index, corresponding to the margins of recovery of consciousness.