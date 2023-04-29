Combat and prevent grubs in the lawn with these tips

The beautiful, warm season has begun and we can finally spend more time in the garden – be it relaxing on the terrace or doing the beloved gardening around vegetables, fruit and flowers. But with the heat, the first pests make themselves felt and these include the destructive beetle larvae, which are anything but good for many a plant. While they can be removed sooner from beds and pots, i.e. in loose soil, it seems to be more complicated with lawns. After all, you don’t want to just dig it up. How to fight grubs in the lawn?

Detect an infestation on the lawn

If the lawn is infested with grubs, large areas will soon die off. The stalks turn yellow and dry up. Since other pests or diseases could of course also be to blame, you must first examine the affected areas a little more closely. To do this, select one of the spots and raise a piece of the lawn. If you are lucky, you can already see beetle larvae. However, you may also have to disassemble and examine an entire excavation.

In any case, the larvae are easy to spot because of their size.

What will actually become of Engerlingen?

Everyone has heard of them, but not everyone has seen them. And many people don’t even know what these larvae actually are. What will become of Engerlingen?

Three species of beetles are associated with these larvae: the cockchafer, the June beetle, and the garden beetle. The larvae of the rose chafer and rhinoceros beetle also call themselves that, but in this case they are beneficial insects that you do not need to pay any further attention to. The larvae hatch within a few days, but then spend two to four years in the soil, where they damage the roots of plants (including lawn roots). After this time, they pupate, after which the beetles hatch and the cycle begins again.

However, since some grubs in the garden are, as I said, even useful and protected, you should first identify the culprits before resorting to measures to combat them. If it is actually garden creeper, June beetle or cockchafer larvae, you can fight grubs in the lawn as follows:

Fighting grubs in the lawn – This remedy works best

Namely, the most effective means are nematodes against grubs. These are nematodes that, with the help of bacteria, decompose the larvae of the beetles from the inside and use them as food, after which they die themselves because they subsequently lack food. We have already explained to you in this article how to properly spread the nematode. You can also fight grubs in the lawn in the same way.

Can an infestation be prevented?

It is entirely possible to minimize the risk. The fact is that the females of tall grasses feel disturbed. So if your lawn is trimmed short all the time, you’re giving them the perfect conditions for laying eggs. So you could simply refrain from mowing for about three weeks during the mating season so that the female beetles look for other places.

Also natural enemies are effective against the larvae. Moles, for example, literally love to eat them and should therefore be tolerated in the garden (at least to a certain extent). Then there’s a bacterium that kills the pests and, fortunately, is naturally present in most soils but doesn’t harm the lawn. It is true that these bacteria cannot be released in a targeted manner. However, you can ensure optimal soil that favors settlement. It should be kept sufficiently moist.

avoid dry soils with a high sand content. Instead, it pays to incorporate humus to combat grubs in the lawn by making them uncomfortable.

There are so-called cockchafer years, in which the beetles appear more frequently and the risk of a larval infestation is particularly high. You can stop the females from laying eggs in their lawn by spreading a fine mesh netting over it. Tarpaulins are also suitable, but then you must not forget to give the lawn a few hours of light by temporarily removing the tarpaulins. Otherwise the blades of grass will die.

Grubs in the lawn – what do you do with the lawn afterwards?

Before you even realize you have beetle larvae in the soil, they’ve probably already done some damage. How can you help the lawn to recover? Depending on the extent of the damage, you have different options:

For small areas there are so-called lawn patches, which have the property of germinating quickly.

If large lawns are affected, you will have to resort to reseeding, willy-nilly. To do this, only prepare the affected areas.

Why lawn care is so important after fighting grubs in the lawn

Of course, the lawn with these stains does not look very nice and you want to be able to enjoy a lush green, healthy lawn in the garden. On the other hand, the received areas are also perfect for weeds. In order to prevent the spread of such, you should promote a strong turf as quickly as possible by greening the areas again.

Here you can find out what you can do against grubs in raised beds.