It is not uncommon for winter to leave behind one or the other disease in plants, especially if they have not been properly prepared and protected beforehand. The lawn in particular can be affected during the cold season and needs additional care or renewal at the beginning of the new season. If you have noticed light spots on your lawn, this may be the so-called snow mold. We explain exactly what it is, how it occurs and how you can combat and prevent snow mold in your lawn.

What is this lawn mould?

Snow mold is an unpleasant fungal disease caused by the fungus Microdochium nivale (“Schneesmould” is the German name). Since cold, damp weather is particularly favorable for the development, the disease usually occurs between October and March. Especially in this period of time it is extremely humid due to frequent rains or melting snow and in combination with the natural autumn and winter cold creates a perfect environment for mushrooms. Temperatures between zero and ten degrees are ideal for the fungus.

How do you recognize snow mold in the lawn?

Before this mold is perceived as a white fungus in the lawn, it shows up as brown-grey spots that have a round shape. As they continue to grow and spread evenly over time, they turn gray to whitish in color with the edges also appearing like rings. Since there are several spots on a relatively small area, they will sooner or later merge into one another. The blades of grass die off throughout the process, but fortunately only above ground. The off-white discoloration is followed by a yellowish-brown.

How should you treat snow mold in your lawn?

A few words of reassurance follow the initial shock: It is not a very aggressive mushroom that is difficult to get rid of. In fact, you don’t necessarily have to do anything. First of all, if you prefer not to use chemical products against snow mold in your lawn or in your garden in general, you do not need to make an exception for these types of fungal diseases in the lawn (the effective control agents are not allowed for home use anyway).

If you notice an infestation of snow mold in your lawn at the very beginning, you can help home remedies try to counter it. To do this, prepare an infusion of onions or garlic (boil a chopped bulb in a liter of water for 20 minutes, then dilute it with water in a ratio of 1:5), which you spray on the affected areas once a week.

As soon as the weather gets warmer in spring, the fungus will no longer be able to spread and will die off on its own. The unsightly spots remain, but here too we have good news: As we have already mentioned, the roots are not affected by the disease. Fresh and healthy blades of grass will soon grow back and the spots will disappear – usually completely without you having to reseed. However, if the areas are particularly bare, you can also help with a few fresh seeds.

Support and accelerate the process

When the lawn grows moldy, do it a huge favor by helping it heal. For this purpose, take care of and strengthen it with the right measures. This includes first combing through the diseased areas to remove the dead stems. This works quite well with a hand scarifier. It is then worth scarifying the entire lawn. In this way you supply the turf with oxygen, among other things, as it is aerated. Afterwards it is also worth working some sand or alternatively humus into the affected areas.

Then fertilize the lawn. This is a must in spring anyway, but after a fungal infestation you have to make sure that the fertilizer contains a lot of potassium but less nitrogen than usual. This is so important because it stimulates the growth of fungus and that’s what you want to avoid after all.

Lawn care in spring often also includes liming, if the soil quality requires it. However, this step should be avoided if there is snow mold in the lawn, as this also promotes fungal growth.

How to avoid mold growth in the future

The usual care measures that you should give the lawn all year round should also be sufficient to prevent snow mold in the lawn. This also includes the right preparation for the winter.

In the spring:

Aerate the lawn and loosen it with sand

mow regularly, but do not cut too short (leave at least 4 cm high)

scarify to remove thatch and aerate the soil

In summer:

mow regularly

water if necessary

In the autumn:

scarify against thatch and moss

Remove fallen leaves from the lawn, otherwise moisture will build up underneath

Avoid nitrogenous lawn fertilizers

The onion and garlic infusion mentioned above can also be sprayed on the lawn once a week as a preventive measure.