Combat bindweed and get rid of it naturally without any chemical agents

Weeds are annoying, but they are part of gardening and fortunately there are harmless methods or means to get rid of them in most situations – sometimes quicker and less complicated, sometimes not. Bindweed is one of the more stubborn plagues and is a thorn in the side of many, although it is actually quite pretty. How to fight field bindweed? Is there a way to remove them naturally?

bindweed, or bindweed (A convolvulus of the garden), are at least non-invasive and tend to grow in smaller areas, so they don’t necessarily have to be a nuisance. If so, you can of course do something about it. Luckily, natural fertilizers, pest control and weed control are the preferred choice for gardeners these days. That’s why we’ve focused on that for today’s post. If you want to fight field bindweed, it is usually enough to simply remain consistent and be patient.

Fighting field bindweed – is it useful and necessary?

As already mentioned, bindweed doesn’t take up much space or threaten plants very much. It produces white-pink flowers that not only look really pretty, but also benefit insects. For example, bees love to nibble on them, so the creeper is actually very useful for a bee-friendly garden. Nonetheless, it can become annoying in some cases, especially when wrapped around crops like potatoes, corn, and the like. If the bindweed doesn’t find anything to climb up, they also like to spread out on the ground and can “infest” the lawn as well.

What to do against the winds as a weed?

What helps against field bindweed? If you don’t necessarily want to remove them completely, but just want to limit your growth area, it is enough if you simply cut through the shoots in summer with a hoe or similar garden tool. Do this as close to the ground as possible. If the bindweed has already wound around valuable garden plants, do not pull off the severed shoots afterwards, as this will damage the affected plants. Instead, let them dry out so that they eventually fall off on their own.

Would you like to permanently combat field bindweed?

Then a little more patience is required. Because the plant has very deep roots (up to 2 meters), you can assume that simply plucking it out will not be the solution. The twisting shoots are quite thin and quickly tear when trying. However, the root remains in the ground, so that the plant soon sprouts again. How to get rid of bindweed then?

Chop off the above-ground shoots from the beginning, throughout the summer. The nutrients stored in the root decrease over time. At some point, the climbing plant no longer has enough strength to sprout again. Be patient! It will take quite a long time for the winds to get to this point, in most cases even the whole season has to pass.

Alternatively or in addition, you can cover the weeds

Lay out cardboard where the weeds grow out of the ground. Also spread bark mulch over it. On the one hand, this prevents sunlight from reaching the climbing plant, which, like all plants, is important for growth. On the other hand, you also disturb the oxygen supply in this way, so that the plant suffocates.

Why chemical agents against field bindweed are useless

You might think that chemical-based pesticides work quickly and effectively, even though they are harmful. But it will surprise you that you will not necessarily invest less time in combat with such agents, because they must always be applied to each leaf. Pretty troublesome, isn’t it? For this reason, it is not only not recommended from an ecological point of view. It’s just not worth making that compromise, plus the winch can also develop resistance over time. Instead, do it as described above.

Combat bindweed with vinegar

Among other things, vinegar is often touted as the perfect weed killer. And although it is really effective in most cases, you should know that it not only harms the microorganisms in the soil, but possibly other plants as well. For this reason, it is also prohibited for use in the garden. The same goes for salt, by the way.

If you still want to get rid of bindweed naturally with a specific remedy, it is better to use hot water that you pour on the area where the plant is growing. Be careful not to accidentally destroy other garden plants.

