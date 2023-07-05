Combat earwigs outdoors and in the house

Earwigs can be considered garden pests as they feed on ornamental and vegetable plants by boring holes in plant leaves and flower buds. How to get rid of earwigs naturally and with home remedies?

Where can you find earwigs?

Earwigs are found in warm, humid areas. They are nocturnal and tend to hide during the day. They typically hide in decaying wood and plant matter, as well as in dark, damp spaces. You can often find them in the basement. Adult animals hibernate under garden debris, stones and boards, and in the ground. Earwigs lay round, white eggs in the ground in late winter and larvae hatch in spring.

What damage can earwigs cause

When earwigs infest plants, the leaves appear jagged and full of holes. Earwig damage is often caused after rainy weather when the animals seek dry shelter and find it in plants. Most often the result is damaged leaves of the plants.

How to catch earwigs

You can easily remove the pests by hand. Proceed as follows: Place a light-colored cloth under an infested plant and shake the branches. The earwigs should fall onto the cloth and then you can discard them.

Oil pit traps are an excellent remedy for earwigs. You can catch earwigs by filling a small can with oil and sinking it into the ground near infested plants. Or combine equal parts soy sauce and olive or vegetable oil, place in a small plastic container and secure the lid. Punch holes in the top of the container near the lid and bury the container up to the holes in the bottom. The soy sauce attracts the earwigs and the oil prevents them from escaping.

Another option is to make an earwig trap out of crumpled, damp newspaper, or you can use a piece of cardboard stuffed with straw and taped shut at one end, with small holes in the sides and baited with oatmeal.

Garden hose pieces can also be used as a trap. Place 30cm lengths of garden hose in the beds between your plants where the pests roam.

Birds and toads are natural enemies of earwigs and attracting them to your garden can get rid of earwigs.

Combat earwigs in the garden with home remedies

You can use some home remedies for earwigs. Here we give you some effective methods.

Diatomaceous earth can be used as an effective remedy for earwigs. Scatter a 5 cm circle of diatomaceous earth around beds or plants where you have seen the pests. Only do this if the soil is dry enough because diatomaceous earth is not effective in wet weather. It also kills pollinators, so don’t use it near flowers. You can use nematodes against earwigs. Vaseline is a common remedy against the pests. Spread petroleum jelly around the stems of your plants to keep earwigs away. You can’t crawl over it. Alcohol controls these pests by acting as a wetting agent that can penetrate an insect’s waxy armor and kill it on contact with the body. Isopropanol works well and is easy to find, but make sure it doesn’t contain any additives. Ethanol seems to work best. Mix equal parts 70% alcohol and water (or if using 95% alcohol, mix 1 part alcohol to 1½ parts water). How to make a homemade repellent. You can fight earwigs with vinegar. Vinegar is used as a repellent for earwigs because of its pungent odor that repels the pests. Fill a small jar with some vinegar and place it near the hideout.

How to get rid of earwigs in the house

If the pests have invaded your home, there are a few simple steps you can take to get rid of them. The first thing you should do is prevent excessive humidity indoors. Use a dehumidifier for this purpose. A mixture of soap and water can also be helpful in getting rid of earwigs around the house. Spray all areas of the house where you have seen the pests.

Measures to prevent infestation

Prevention is better than cure. There are simple steps you can take to keep earwigs out of your outdoor space.

Garden hygiene is the first step. Remove yard debris and mulch, especially around your home’s foundations, as damp areas act as hiding spots for earwigs. Spreading dry gravel as a mulch around your home can help prevent earwig infestations.

Earwigs are also attracted to lights. Therefore, avoid or reduce the lighting around your home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

