Combat frizz effectively: The best tips for frizzy hair

Care tips No Frizz: How to get frizzy hair under control



With the right care products, frizzy hair can be tamed

© Yuri_Arcurs / Getty Images

Do you know the feeling of having lost control of your own hair? If these curl at every opportunity or stick out in all directions, you suffer from frizz. But what exactly does that mean – and what can you do about it?

Statistically, people with curly or wavy hair are more likely to have frizz. Translated, the term means “frizzy hair”. However, that does not mean that your mane will never become independent if you have straight hair – quite the opposite: there are many external factors that can attack your hair structure and dry it out. As a result, hair not only looks brittle, but also loses its shine. And as if that weren’t bad enough, they start to curl and/or stick out from the head. Now, at the latest, you should admit that you suffer from frizz. But there is also good news: With the right care products, you can tame your hair again.

This is how frizz develops: These are the most common causes



Every hair consists of three layers: cuticle, cortex and medulla. The outermost layer (cuticula) is also called the dandruff layer and protects the healthy hair from external influences by its scales lying close together up to the tips and overlapping each other. However, when the hair is damaged or brittle, the cuticle becomes rough – as a result, the hair dries out and tries to make up for lost moisture by absorbing moisture from the air. However, if this humidity gets below the cuticle, the hair begins to frizz. In other words: Frizz is a consequence of dry or brittle hair. But what are the reasons behind this phenomenon?

The most common reasons for dry hair include heating air, sunbathing and regular hair coloring. But the frequent use of hair straighteners also attacks the cuticle. And even hats or turtleneck sweaters can promote frizz – this is due to the electrostatic charge. In addition, people with naturally curly or wavy hair are significantly more prone to frizz in high humidity than people with straight hair. It is all the more important to use the right care products that provide your hair with sufficient moisture. You can find out which products are particularly suitable for preventing frizz in the next paragraph.

When your hair frizzes or sticks out, it’s called frizz

© richellgen / Getty Images

Treat frizz properly: These care products help



Use a moisturizing shampoo when washing your hair, preferably in combination with a nourishing conditioner or anti-frizz balm. Treat your hair regularly with a hair treatment that provides your unruly hair with moisture and important nutrients. Use a hair serum or overnight smoothing against frizz, which seals your hair and locks moisture in the cuticle.Style your hair with fixing anti-frizz sprays, preferably with an anti-static effect or especially for curly hair.Massage a nourishing Apply hair oil or a hair cream to the surface of your towel-dried hair if you already suffer from frizz.

Anti-frizz: It works with these tips



To prevent your hair from drying out and frizzing in the first place, there are a few preventive measures you can take. One of them is brushing your hair regularly. It’s best to use a wide-toothed comb or a so-called tangle teezer: both are better than fine hairbrushes for distributing your hair’s natural oils on the head. On the other hand, it is better if you do not wash your hair too often, but only every two to three days. You can also use silk pillowcases when you sleep or put a silk sheet over your pillow, as silk has an anti-static effect – and thus prevents frizz.

And last but not least, blow-drying also plays a decisive role: Normally it is always said that it is better to let your hair dry in the air. In fact, for people with frizzy or wavy hair, or those who also suffer from frizz, it’s better to use a hair dryer. Due to the heat, the cuticle layers close faster and thus do not absorb moisture from the air and begin to fluff up. Here, however, you should use a nourishing heat protection spray that additionally seals the cuticle layer and thus protects your hair from drying out.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

#Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

