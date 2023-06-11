The Colorado potato beetle will eat just about anything, but its favorite foods are potatoes, aubergines, tomatoes and peppers. With its round, black and yellow striped body, this pest seems resilient and almost impossible to get rid of. It survives even cold, frosty winters, rainy summers and drought and develops resistance to conventional control methods. Therefore, it is best to use effective home remedies and fight the Colorado potato beetle naturally.

Combat potato beetles naturally: treat the pest infestation with home remedies

When the Colorado potato beetle appears in the garden, the fight against it can take decades. This pest easily adapts to adverse conditions and year after year develops immunity to the best pesticides. In this situation, the only thing that helps is the surprise effect: using different methods and home remedies alternately and in combination. Below we describe which are the most effective home remedies for controlling Colorado potato beetle and how to use them.

Collect by hand

The easiest and cheapest natural method of controlling Colorado potato beetles is by hand collection. It is particularly suitable for owners of small gardens as it is very time consuming. But if you have enough time, it is quite possible to remove the Colorado potato beetle manually.

In the morning or evening, simply put on a pair of gloves and pick off the bugs by tossing them in a bucket of soapy water.

On warm days, the pests are mainly active on the upper parts of the plant, but the lower parts of the plant should also be examined. Be sure to also remove the eggs on the underside of the leaves to prevent further spread.

Fight with diatomaceous earth

You can get rid of Colorado potato beetles with diatomaceous earth, but be aware that this remedy is only effective when dry and is not as effective on adult beetles due to their hard shell. However, it is perfect for getting rid of the larvae, which are actually more destructive than the mature beetles.

If possible, sprinkle directly on the Colorado potato beetle, but you can also sprinkle a thin layer over the entire plant, being careful not to get it on the flowers.

Spray the plants with vinegar

The acidity of the vinegar kills Colorado potato beetles and all kinds of pests.

Mix 250ml vinegar, 1 teaspoon liquid soap and 750ml warm water in a spray bottle and spray all plants, larvae and bugs to destroy them.

Drive away the pests with celandine

Celandine grows in meadows and is often referred to as a weed because of its toxicity. However, it is often used in folk medicine and has also proven its effectiveness against Colorado potato beetles.

One can get rid of the larvae of the beetle in just 1-2 weeks with its poisonous sap. To use the celandine, you should first prepare a decoction, taking care to protect yourself properly.

Fill a pot with fresh or dried sprigs of celandine and pour water over them. Let them boil for 15 minutes and then filter them.

Dilute 500ml of the cooled solution with a bucket of water and spray the affected plants with the solution.

Fight Colorado potato beetles naturally with neem oil

Neem oil is the organic gardener’s favorite home remedy, which is very effective against the young larvae and prevents the eggs from hatching. However, it cannot kill the adult bugs, but it does coat the leaves and stems of the plants, making them less palatable. Neem oil also acts as a fertilizer and keeps a variety of other insects away.

Mix 5 ml of neem oil with a liter of water in a spray bottle and spray the plants, preferably in the evening, so as not to affect the beneficial insects.

Keep away with peppermint juice

Colorado potato beetles don’t like peppermint. Therefore, repeated spraying with a peppermint decoction is a valuable contribution to the defense against these pests. Simply mix the fresh plant parts with water and simmer for 30 minutes. After the brew has cooled, it can be sprayed immediately onto the infested potato plants. This method is very effective for prevention, as the beetles tend to avoid the treated leaves.

Use coffee grounds for prevention

Once you have successfully controlled the Colorado potato beetle in your garden, it is important to prevent a new infestation. Coffee grounds are an effective home remedy for preventing Colorado potato beetles in the kitchen garden. It is also an excellent fertilizer for potatoes and you will achieve substantial growth by adding coffee grounds to your plants.

Sprinkle the dried coffee grounds on the damp leaves in the morning when the young plants have reached a height of 10 cm. Repeat the process every four weeks. Avoid using it more frequently as it can lower soil pH.