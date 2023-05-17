Combat yellow lice on oleanders with these home remedies

Green lice, black lice and even a mix of both… You thought you had already seen all kinds of aphids and then suddenly you realize: the oleander has yellow Lice? What now? Can you fight yellow lice on oleanders in the same way as the usual ones, or are the same remedies less effective here? Don’t worry, with our help you will get rid of the pests in no time!

What are these pests?

Not only do they look very similar to common aphids, they are just regular aphids. In addition to the yellow body, the black legs are also quite conspicuous and a good identification feature. The reason you may not have noticed them on other plants is that she prefers the oleander as well as other plants from the same family.

Accordingly, it is also with them the juice of the plants that they feed on. As a result, they excrete sticky honeydew. So if you notice sticky leaves on your oleander, you are dealing with a lice infestation. If you take a closer look, you can find the louse on the more delicate parts of the plant, i.e. the tips of the shoots or undersides of the leaves and also on the flower buds. If you do not take immediate action against the infestation, they damage the entire plant: the leaves discolor and curl up and the flowers and new shoot tips are deformed.

However, the louse does not only damage the plant by feeding on the plant sap. The sweetish excretions not only attract beneficial organisms, which could even help you to combat them, but also pathogens. Therefore, you should act as soon as possible. But there are a few differences to the other known lice.

Combat yellow lice on oleanders – use natural remedies

Flushing, beneficial insects and manure are the usual means that are used in an aphid infestation and usually with success. However, if you have yellow lice on the oleander, there are a few differences and not everything looks the same.

Are beneficial insects effective against this aphid?

Sure, under other circumstances the yellow aphids would also be a real treat for ladybirds, parasitic wasps and the like. However, they have developed two useful protective mechanisms, one of which they get from the oleander bush itself, of all things. The plant contains a toxin, the so-called cardiac glycoside oleandrin (also toxic for humans), which yellow lice on the oleander absorb through the plant sap and thus pass on to the beneficial insects. The yellow color of the aphids also has a protective effect, as it deters insects.

Remove by hand if mildly infested

As long as the infestation is not yet severe, you can also crush the lame lice without any problems, but definitely with rubber gloves because of the aforementioned toxin. If you don’t have gloves ready, you can also use a cloth or an ear swab. It is best to moisten both beforehand. Then carry out regular checks to remove any further lice. It is also advisable to use one of the home remedies mentioned below.

Remove yellow lice on oleanders with water

To be more precise, it is the quite strong jet of water hose that will help you here. The lice don’t have enough strength to cling to the plant too tightly, and you can use this weakness to your advantage. With the water jet you simply wash away the pests. Make sure, however, that you do not point it at other plants, so as not to catapult the pests onto the next. You can also try catching them in a bucket and then disposing of them. It is also advisable to lay out a film for this purpose.

What is also practical about this method is that you also free the plant from honeydew.

The good old washing-up liquid also works on the yellow louse

You will be pleased that this simple home remedy, which can be found in every house, is also effective on these aphids. If you want to fight oleander aphids with dish soap, prepare a solution and spray the plant with it, paying particular attention to the affected areas. Simply mix a liter of water with a teaspoon of dish soap.

Alternatively, curd soap and soft soap are also suitable, but in this case you must protect the roots of the oleander by spreading out a film beforehand so that the solution cannot get to the roots. As a precaution, you can also do this if you use washing-up liquid. No matter which of these remedies you choose, you must spray the shrub again in the next three days so that it can have an effect.

Fight lice on the oleander with rapeseed oil

Canola oil is also extremely effective in fighting aphids and, fortunately, the yellow one is no exception. This remedy is even more recommended than the upper one with soap. There are even commercially available pesticides based on rapeseed oil. If you want to fight yellow lice on your oleander, simply mix 300 milliliters of the oil with one liter of water and use the whole thing as a spray.

Other well-suited means are stinging nettle brew and liquid manure.

A mixture of milk and water also works well. You can read about how to make it here.