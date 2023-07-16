Combine dad sneakers in summer: creative outfit ideas!

Dad sneakers have officially become part of haute couture after being interpreted by brands such as Valentino, Jimmy Choo and Gucci. Here you will find inspirational outfit ideas on how to combine dad sneakers in summer.

Dad sneakers, also known as chunky sneakers or ugly sneakers, are a term used to describe any pair of functional and comfortable sneakers. They offer great arch support with their characteristic thick sole and are often equipped with mesh or other functional elements for optimal breathability and comfort. In the past, dad sneakers were the shoe of choice for mostly dads and middle-aged men (hence the name).

In recent years, however, these chunky sneakers have become a real fashion sensation! Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are fans of the fashion trend and continue to inspire us with the outfits they pair the sneakers with. Here are some great combo tips for summer 2023!

How to combine dad sneakers in summer – styling tips + outfit ideas

So, how can you combine dad sneakers in summer so that you look fashionable and stylish at the same time? It’s all about creating contrasts. Celebrities, influencers and fashion editors have combined their ugly sneakers in unconventional ways and created some truly amazing looks. Here’s a guide on how to make chunky sneakers look beyond cool in summer 2023!

Linen suit + chunky sneakers for a chic summer look

This look proves that almost any type of sneaker goes with a suit. And of course, the fabric we recommend in summer to keep you comfortable in the heat is linen.

If you want to create a balance between casual and dressy elements in your outfit, wear your blazer open, with a sports bra underneath (not too big of course, so the look is chic and not vulgar).

Not a fan of the suit? You can replace the pants with a linen skirt (for a feminine look) or linen shorts (for an even more casual style).

The dress and sneakers combo is another already established fashion trend that you can’t go wrong with. Whether in mini or midi style, as a wrap dress or as a t-shirt, a dress always has the ability to give a lady that extra dose of playfulness and femininity, while sneakers always ensure a girly look.

According to the fashion trends nowadays, the pairing of dress and sneakers is suitable for many kinds of occasions, even formal occasions. Of course, depending on the occasion, there are some special features to consider. This applies above all to the colors and fabrics.

For example, for a stylish, classic look at a formal summer event, combine a black silk dress with black sneakers. You can of course also choose floral colors, but it is important that the colors are well coordinated between your outfit and your shoes. For casual looks, you can be bolder and experiment freely. After all, summer is the best season to be colourful.

Overall + Ugly Sneakers – An outfit that combines fashion and functionality

Overalls and ugly sneakers – this is my personal favorite combination for the summer, where fashion and functionality complement each other perfectly. This look is suitable for both work and leisure, so even for a formal occasion. It all depends on which jumpsuit model you choose. If you want to be the center of attention at a formal event (and not only there), wear a jumpsuit with a bare back, or at least one that only has very thin straps in the back.

For evening events, stick to a dark color palette – black, navy blue. You can wear it with coarse sneakers of the same color, but also bright ones. This look combines femininity, flirtation, functionality, casualness, chic and character all at once and is therefore one of our favorite combinations.

Chunky sneakers + athletic apparel

After all, Dad sneakers are athletic shoes. So you’re in your element when you wear them with gym clothes or at least with elements of gym clothes like leggings, sweatshirts, etc.

For a casual, sporty look with a fashion twist, wear loose cotton cropped pants and pair them with a cotton t-shirt. The look will be even more spectacular if you choose a cool model with an interesting print. Put on your chunky sneakers and you’re ready for some summer cinema.

Another cool suggestion for cool summer evenings is the combination of a mini skirt, a baggy sweatshirt, dad sneakers and socks. The look is daring, trendy and for women with character.

