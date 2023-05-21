Combine flat sandals in summer: Trendy styling ideas!

Flat sandals are a must for the coming summer. They offer the perfect balance of comfort and style, ideal for long warm days and nights. Whether you’re going to the beach, running errands, spending a casual day with friends, or going to a party, these summer shoes can be styled in a variety of ways. In this article you will discover how to combine flat sandals in summer to create looks that are chic and trendy but also casual and creative!

Combine flat sandals in summer – styling tips & outfit ideas

Flat sandals have saved me in many situations. When I had a long day of errands and meetings ahead of me, when I was running late and had to put together a decent outfit at the last minute, when I wanted to go to a party but couldn’t put heels on my weary feet. That’s why I have many models and colors of these multifunctional summer shoes in my wardrobe so that I can complement any look or outfit with them. Here are some ideas how to combine flat sandals in summer!

The ideal styling for a summer weekend

This is the perfect outfit for a summer weekend. Combine a linen shirt with linen pants and flat sandals. Adding the right accessories will make the look more interesting and dynamic. What is fascinating about this outfit is that it is composed of expensive and inexpensive pieces. The high quality linen and gold necklace raise the level of the otherwise casual look, which is complemented with a tote bag of sorts and a casual hairstyle.

Styling-Tipp: The contrast between expensive and inexpensive parts works just as well as the combination of elegant and sporty elements in the same look. Such counterplay leads to excellent styling results that bear your signature, are creative and unique.

Stylish outfit with a bohemian touch

This colorful and elegant outfit will not go unnoticed wherever you wear it. The combination of beautifully decorated trousers with a white shirt, an elegant bag and yellow flat sandals is extremely artistic and feminine. It is suitable for attending cultural events, cocktail events and stylish bohemian summer evenings with friends.

Styling-Tipp: If you want to make the outfit more casual, you can replace the pants with jeans. However, in order not to spoil the overall concept, combine them with an ornate model.

Flat shoes with a black dress for a classic look

If you are looking for a combination of practicality and chic, you know which color is best for it – black. Wear a black dress made of a high-quality, airy fabric and combine it with black lace-up flat sandals. Add a pop of color with a contemporary printed handbag and statement jewellery. This look is so classic that it is also suitable for more formal summer events.

Combine flat sandals in summer – fashionable ensemble for women over 60

A baggy black blouse and black and white checked wide-leg pants paired with flat sandals is a combo that would suit any lady, no matter what age. The look is both elegant and extravagant, especially when complemented with a pixie cut, white sunglasses, and large, ornate jewelry. Remember: style is something you either have or don’t have, regardless of age!

Combine different styles for a casual leisure outfit

Here we have again an example of putting together a look from different styles that at first glance you wouldn’t think could go together. However, what you can see is the successful result. This simple, casual and cool outfit is perfect for a walk in the park, a Sunday brunch with friends or a visit to the beauty salon for a manicure and pedicure.

Styling-Typ: When composing an outfit from different styles, it is important that you coordinate the colors. In this case, the shirt and flat sandals are in the same color palette, which is one of the reasons for the success of this combination. The other reason is the awesome bag which is the perfect choice for this look.

Create a modern look with a statement

This look is very interesting. Simultaneously soft and feminine thanks to the long pink chiffon maxi skirt, it is complemented by a chunky black tee with a powerful statement. Elegant accessories like the gold belt, eye-catching jewelry and handbag are paired with practical flat sandals and a bohemian hat. This artistic outfit is perfect for a Friday night summer party where you want to shine with originality.

