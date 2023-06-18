Combine trend color red in summer 2023: cool outfits for a WOW effect!

This year we sing: Red, red, red are all my clothes! Red is the trend color in summer 2023 and has already taken our hearts by storm! Sensual, noble and a real fashion classic – the bright color with all its different nuances always makes a statement and is a great eye-catcher. And if you think that the signal color is only for the autumn and winter months, you are very wrong! The color spectrum is now huge and the trend color has become an integral part of our wardrobes. Whether red dresses, skirts, trousers or for the office – in today’s article we will show you how to combine the trend color red in summer 2023 and create exciting looks with it. Read on and have fun styling!

Which red suits me?

Wine red, coral red or deep Bordeaux – we love red in all possible shades! But to find the perfect balance and create a fashionable look, it’s important to know how to find the shade that best suits the season and your skin tone. Leave the deep, dark nuances for the winter and instead opt for red tones with a subtle orange hue for the summer.

And here are a few tips on how to find the perfect blush for your skin type.

Women with dark hair and light skin go best with deep cherry red or bordeaux.

If you have a light and cool skin tone, then you are in good hands with red with blue components such as pomegranate red.

Women with blond hair and a warm skin tone look great in strong, warm shades of red.

If you have a warm skin tone with freckles and reddish hair, light coral tones are a perfect choice for you.

Combine trend color red in summer 2023: This is how you do it right

Energetic, seductive and sensual – the trend color red in summer 2023 turns our heads and literally makes our outfits shine. It doesn’t matter whether it’s dresses, shorts or tops – the signal color always catches the eye and makes a fashion statement. If you want to combine red in summer, it is best to choose clothing made of light fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk.

With neutral colors

Neutral “non-colours” such as white, black and beige are probably the easiest way to combine the trend color red in summer 2023. A bright red skirt pairs really well with a white crop top and the simple nuances help to tone down the bold red a bit.

Combine blue and red

What are we combining the trend color red for in summer 2023? Too blue, of course! While shades of red stand for energy and strength, shades of blue are the epitome of calm and relaxation. Opposites attract and let’s face it – blue is part of summer, isn’t it?

The trend color red in color block look

Summer is all about experimentation and this year we are finally bold with colour! High-contrast outfits in a color block look are among the biggest fashion trends in summer 2023 and make a colorful statement. A classic is the combination of red and neon pink, but red also looks gorgeous with other bright colors. How about green, for example? Or sunny money? The sky is the limit and absolutely anything is possible!

Combine red for the office?

Yes, you read it right! If you work in a creative industry or if the atmosphere in your office is rather relaxed, then you can also combine the trend color red for the office in summer 2023. A red trouser suit radiates real woman power and always ensures a stylish business outfit. Bright red from head to toe is too much for you?

Ok, then combine a red blazer with jeans or an elegant pencil skirt. The combination of a white top and red trousers also looks trendy and serious at the same time. With such a business look in summer, you will certainly draw everyone’s attention!

Red dresses as a fashion trend in summer 2023

Do you love to stand out from the crowd? Then you should get some red dresses right away! The trend pieces provide colorful eye-catchers and always make a great statement. The selection of models is really huge, so there is certainly something for every taste and style.

While a slip dress is ideal for a romantic dinner, off-the-shoulder dresses feel super refreshing and light. When it comes to shoes, you are spoiled for choice. Sometimes with comfortable Birkenstocks for everyday life or with high heels – anything you like is allowed. But beware – red dresses as a wedding guest outfit are an absolute no-go!

Combine red skirt

Mini, midi, maxi, etc. – airy, light skirts are simply a must in the warm summer months and are a more elegant alternative to classic shorts. Red skirts can be perfectly combined with almost all tops and shoes from your closet and the result is always an eye-catching outfit with wow factor. The trend color red in summer 2023 is an excellent option to bring some color and dynamism into our looks.

Red accessories for a pop of color

Red clothing always catches the eye and wearing the signal color takes a bit of courage. But if you still want to join the trend, then red accessories are the way to go. A summer hat or an elegant handbag in red provide a splash of color and give even the simplest outfit an exciting touch.

This is how we will wear the trend color red in summer 2023

Red shorts and matching t-shirt for a relaxed holiday outfit

The signal color looks stunning with white

Red maxi dresses for women over 50

The red jumpsuit is also one of the coolest fashion trends in summer 2023

With red sneakers you set colorful accents

The trend color red in summer 2023 for a girly look

Off-the-shoulder dresses for a relaxed summer outfit for vacation