Combining lavender with other plants: what goes well with it?

Lavender has simply breathtakingly beautiful flowers that not only impress with their color and quantity, but also emit a pleasant scent that also conveniently repels annoying insects. And because of its color, the plant can be wonderfully combined with other plants to create interesting color contrasts in the lavender bed. However, since it requires site conditions that not every plant species can cope with, the question arises: Which plant goes well with lavender? We have put together a list where you can find a few ideas for combining your beautiful lavender with other plants, both in beds and in pots on the balcony.

Make the lavender bed rich in species

Lavender needs a lot of sun and therefore you should choose plants that can tolerate full sun exposure even in hot summer. Which ones are suitable if you want to combine lavender in the garden?

Combine lavender and grasses

The following specimens can be used for a bed with grasses and lavender. All in all, pretty much all varieties and types of ornamental grasses are suitable, as they usually get along with drought and direct sun and also prefer poor soil. It is best to find out about this in advance.

Blaushwingel (Cinderella fescue)

(Giant) feather grass (Stipa)

Pennisetum grass

Pampasgras

Combine Lavender with Other Plants – Put together an edible herb bed

The selection of suitable herbs is quite large, as many of them also come from the Mediterranean region and therefore have the same site conditions. So if you want to combine lavender with other plants and create a fragrant herb bed, you can opt for the following:

Holy herb (Santolina)

Catnip (Nepeta cataria)

Lightning bolts (Silene dioica)

Lippenblütler (Lamiaceae)

Oregano (Origanum vulgare)

Rosmarin (Rosmarinus officinalis)

Sage (Salvia officinalis)

Thyme (Thymus vulgaris)

Ysop (Hyssopus)

Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis)

Which flowers and perennials go well with the lavender bush?

There are flowers and flowering perennials as well as non-edible herbs that make wonderful planting partners for lavender. Such are:

Brandkraut (Lamiaceae)

Currykraut (Helichrysum italicum)

Duftnessel (Agastache rugosa)

Sea kale (Crambe maritima), edible

Torch lily (Kniphofia)

Fethenne (Sedum)

Lady’s Mantle (Alchemilla)

Mugwort (Artemisia)

Mullein (Verbascum)

Lupine (Lupinus)

Maideneye (Coreopsis)

Marguerite (Leucanthemum x superbum)

Marian bellflower (Campanula medium)

Carnation (Dianthus), different varieties

Phlox

Rittersporn (Delphinium)

Veil herb (gypsophila)

Scabies (Scabiosa)

Rockrose (Helianthemum)

Spinnenblume (Cleome spinosa)

Stockrose (Alcea rosea)

Storchschnabel (Geranium)

Scabious (Knautia)

Wollziest (Stachys byzantina)

ornamental onion (Allium)

Zistrose (Cistus)

Meadow flowers love the sun and, like lavender, prefer poor soil, so you can choose from all varieties here.

Roses in the lavender bed – is that ideal?

Perhaps you have already come up with the idea of ​​planting lavender in the rose bed and filling in gaps, for example. But the question arises whether the rose and lavender really go together. Ever heard of the theory that lavender plants protect others (including rose bushes) from aphid infestations? That was long believed to be true, but it actually is. Although both types of plants love the sun, they have different needs in terms of nutrients, soil conditions and watering and are therefore not compatible.

Do hydrangeas and lavender go together?

The combination of the impressive hydrangea flower colors and the lavender also seems to be a dream in the imagination. But what about these two specimens? Do you match unlike roses? Unfortunately we have to disappoint you here as well. The hydrangeas are also quite moisture-loving, which would not benefit the Mediterranean subshrub.

If you don’t want to do without the color combination, you could use a few tricks to ensure that you both please. Just put the lavender in the sun in a way that the hydrangea can benefit from its shade. Add a barrier between both bushes so that the irrigation water for the bush doesn’t get all the way to the lavender bush. Or use one of the two plants as a potted plant and place it next to the other.

Combine lavender with other plants in the pot

In principle, the companion plants mentioned above for lavender can also be used for balcony design, as long as the selected plants are also suitable for keeping in tubs. Even grasses are suitable for this. This also applies to the lavender variety, because not everyone feels comfortable in the pot. Also keep in mind that the bucket must be big enough so that the subshrub can thrive well despite a combination partner. Furthermore, the following variants are possible if you want to combine lavender with other plants for the balcony, for example:

Which flower goes well with lavender in a pot?

cloves

Lightning bolts

Veil herb

White ornamental sage

Wollziest

Which herbs to plant together?

You can also combine lavender and herbs in pots, boxes or tubs. Usually, all of the above variants are also suitable for pot culture.