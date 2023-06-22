“Come on Naples!” Coldplay, Chris Martin show with the blue scarf: “Champions of Italy!”

Social 21-06-2023 22:35 source: by Marco Lombardi

Latest football news – “Forza Napoli!”, Chris Martin show at the Coldplay concert with the blue scarf: “Champions of Italy!”

Latest news Naples – The concert of the Coldplay with a Chris Martin unleashed, who opened the evening at the Maradona stadium in Naples between Italian and Neapolitan: “Good evening cumpagn’ my! Thank you very much, uagliù! Ve vulimm’ bene. We are very grateful, we have dreamed of singing in Naples for a long time and we’ve been training for 25 years!”

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin in Naples with a scarf

And then when the concert at the Fuorigrotta stadium was already in full swing, a fan threw him the scarf Napoli. Chris Martin immediately put it on and then placed it on the piano, inviting a Neapolitan boy to sing with him and before the song he exclaimed: “Come on Naples! Naples champion of Italy”.

