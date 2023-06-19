Comedone squeezer against blackheads: help with the application

Blemishes Comedone squeezer against blackheads: Important information for private use



Comedone squeezers are used to remove annoying blackheads

Everyone has them, nobody wants them: Blackheads are clogged pores that appear as small black dots around the nose, chin and forehead. In order to improve the complexion, many cosmetic studios use so-called comedone squeezers, which are now also available for private use.

The technical term “Komedo” comes from Latin and means “blackhead”. In other words, the comedone squeezer is nothing more than a tool for removing skin impurities. Sounds easy, but it’s not: If used incorrectly, bacteria can get into the pores and cause painful inflammation. For this reason, going to the beauty salon is still the better choice. If you still want to try a comedone squeezer for home use, you should note the following information before use.

Blemishes: How do blackheads form on the face?



The so-called T-zone – i.e. the area around the forehead, nose and chin – is most frequently affected by blackheads. There are many sebaceous glands that can easily become clogged with dead skin cells, dirt and makeup residue. However, the black coloring is not caused by dirt, but when the skin cells react with oxygen. In themselves, blackheads are not that bad, but they cause an impure complexion. Therefore, it is hardly surprising that many sufferers try by all means to get rid of the annoying spots.

However, mostly with only moderate success. Much worse, however, is that when you squeeze with your fingers, germs often get into the pores and cause inflammation. In a beauty salon, on the other hand, the blackheads are expertly squeezed out, often with a comedone squeezer. The tool is also available for home use, which is why it is experiencing a real boom (especially in times of the corona crisis). However, you should observe the following tips – from purchase to application.

Buying tips: You should definitely pay attention to this



A comedone squeezer is visually reminiscent of tools that dentists use. There are different models that not only differ in size and length, but also in the areas of application. Depending on whether there are small loops, tips or spatulas at the end, the comedone squeezer is suitable for different types of skin imperfections such as blackheads, pimples or even gritty grains. If you want to buy a set (e.g. from Ailoria) for private use, you should make sure when you buy it that the comedone squeezer is made of surgical or stainless steel – this makes it more hygienic and easier to clean without rusting , on the other hand longer lasting.

Comedone squeezer: tips for use



If you want to use a comedone squeezer to remove blemishes on your face, you should be very careful and gentle. This not only applies to the application, but also to the preparation. If you just got out of the shower, you can skip the first two steps.

Otherwise, proceed as follows:

Thoroughly cleanse your face by removing all dirt and make-up residue from the skin. To open the pores, you can subject your face to a steam bath – or you can use a facial sauna. Disinfect the comedone squeezer by soak it in hot water that has been previously boiled for ten minutes.Now gently slide the eyelet of the tool over your face, applying light pressure to empty the pores.Use a snare or tweezers to remove excess sebum from the face Comedone Squeezer Set.When you’re done, you need to clean your face gently – preferably with a cosmetic tissue or a clean washcloth.Afterward, disinfect the comedone squeegee again like all cutlery so that no bacteria stick to it.

Blackhead remover versus comedone squeezer



In contrast to a comedone squeezer, the blackhead remover is electrically operated. Depending on the manufacturer, several attachments are included in the delivery, which are supposed to suck the excess sebum out of the skin. Impurities in the nose area can be removed quickly and effectively in this way, but most blackhead removers should fail in the cheek area. In that case, a comedone squeezer might be a better choice, provided you use it carefully and correctly. If you suffer from acne or particularly bad skin blemishes, going to the beauty salon is the better alternative.

