comes the call from the minister – Video Il Tirreno

PORT HERCULES. The community of Porto Ercole welcomed with joy and affection – on the evening of Saturday 15 July at 7 pm – the return of Ambra Sabatini to her town, where the parish priest don Adorno organized a party and paid tribute to the champion (fresh from her victory at the World Championship in Paris, complete with a world record) the welcome it deserves, as already happened after the gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The champion, surrounded by family and friends and accompanied to the stage by “her” Yellow Flames (the corps to which she belongs), greeted everyone and thanked the parish and fellow villagers from the stage. During the small welcome home ceremony, the phone call from sports minister Andrea Abodi came as a surprise, complimenting her on yet another success and world record.

Don Adorno “amplified” the minister’s voice by bringing his cell phone close to the microphone, so that the whole community could hear it. “Ambra is an Italian triumph – said Minister Abodi – I hope to meet her soon and shake her hand. She counts not only what Ambra did in Paris a few days ago, but what she shows every day of her life giving courage to so many people ”. “Thank you minister – the world champion replied – We will meet soon, we are waiting for you here in Porto Ercole”.

