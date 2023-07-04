comes the confirmation from the University of Ferrara

More inclined for mathematics, more inclined to practice certain sports: the relationship between genes and some cognitive characteristics is well demonstrated. But now a study byUniversity of Ferrara reveals that the environment too helps shape the cognitive abilities of vertebrates. Much more than we thought.

In a study published in one of the most authoritative evolutionary biology journals, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, Unife researchers analyzed learning processes in the laboratory, demonstrating the fundamental role of experience and plasticity phenotypic, i.e. the ability to develop different characteristics starting from the same genetic component.

“Animal species, including humans, exhibit large individual variability in cognition, which is currently difficult to explain.

For example, some individuals perform well in some cognitive tasks but exhibit difficulty in others. Our study demonstrates how important the relationship between experience, genes, and behavior is for understanding individual differences», comments Professor Cristiano Bertolucci, full professor of Zoology at the Department of Life Sciences and Biotechnology of Unife and coordinator of the study.

The experiment

The research team studied the learning schemes in a colony of guppies, small freshwater fish grown in two different environments: one with food always available at the same time and place, the other with food available at random times and places.

«At the end of the treatment we measured the cognitive abilities of the fish with specific tests for learning. For example, by presenting stimuli of different colors (sometimes even modifying them ed), associated with food, and then recording the time necessary for them to identify the correct color – says Dr. Giulia Montalbano of Unife, co-author of the study – The results indicated that fish raised in the “predictable” environment (without too many sudden changes ed) have developed greater learning abilities, quickly learning to select the color. The others, on the other hand, have developed greater cognitive flexibility, quickly inhibiting the choice of the ‘old correct color in favor of a ‘new color associated with food’.