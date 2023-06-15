comfort and health just a click away (-31%)

Il mouse verticale Anker is a revolutionary device that is rapidly gaining popularity among users who want an ergonomic solution to protect the health of their wrist. Developed with a scientifically studied ergonomic design, this mouse promotes a natural wrist and arm position, known as a “handshake”. This position allows for more comfortable movement and reduces strain, helping to prevent problems like carpal tunnel and other injuries related to prolonged mouse use. Currently in 31% super discount on Amazon, this is the perfect time to buy it at special price of only 17.99 euros.

Anker vertical mouse: impossible to resist this opportunity

One of the main features of the mouse verticale Anker it’s hers optical resolution at 800/1200/1600 DPI, which offers greater sensitivity than standard optical mice. This translates to a uniform and precise tracking system on numerous surfaces, allowing users to use the mouse smoothly on different surfaces without losing accuracy or smoothness of movement.

Another plus of this mouse verticale Anker and the hidden nano-receiverwhich takes up minimal space. This means users can connect it to their computer without having to worry about bulky adapters or cables. In addition, the new next/previous buttons offer greater convenience when navigating web pages, making this device an ideal choice for internet surfers, gamers and operators who work long hours on the computer.

The power saving mode is another notable feature of this one mouse verticale Anker. After 8 minutes of inactivity, the mouse automatically enters power saving mode, reducing battery consumption. To wake it up, just a simple click. This feature is especially useful for those who forget to turn off their mouse when not actively using it.

In terms of dimensions, the Anker Vertical Mouse has a compact size of 120 x 62.8 x 74.8 mm and a weight of only 90 grams, making it easy to carry and comfortable to use for extended periods of time. In addition, it offers an operating distance of 10 meters, allowing users to move freely without having to stay close to the computer.

Currently, the mouse verticale Anker is in super discount of 31% on Amazonmaking it an even more attractive option for those looking for an ergonomic and convenient solution to their computer work, at the competitive price of only 17.99 euros. Not only do you get a high-quality mouse, but you also safeguard the health of your wrist. Don’t waste any more time, the stocks available are literally snapping up.

