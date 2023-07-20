Commemoration day 21.7.: Five deaths every day due to wrong drug policy

Berlin – German Aidshilfe: Commemorating means acting! It’s the federal states’ turn – the responsible ministries must now finally protect the life and health of drug users. Commemorative actions in 100 cities.

More and more drugs, ever stronger effects, more and more deaths: drug policy is no longer doing justice to its task of protecting people’s lives and health. On tomorrow’s International Day of Remembrance for Deceased Drug Users, memorial and protest events will take place in 100 cities.

1,990 people died in 2022 related to drug use – more than five a day. The number of deaths increased by nine percent compared to 2021 and has more than doubled since 2012.

Sylvia Urban from the board of the German Aidshilfe (DAH) says:

“The deceased are not just anonymous ‘drug victims’, but people who were close to us and other people – in the family, in the circle of friends, at work. We commemorate the deceased with sadness, but also with anger, because their death could have been avoided with a professional drug policy. Commemoration also means doing everything possible to ensure that such tragedies do not repeat themselves every day!”

The German Aidshilfe supports the demands of the federal government’s drug commissioner, Burkhard Blienert, for a paradigm shift in drug policy and for more easily accessible local help services. Blienert made it clear: the responsible ministries and senate administrations of the federal states must tackle the topic at “chief level”. Cuts in help and advice must be taboo.

On the contrary: “The dramatic situation requires an expansion of offers, but also of research and pilot projects at federal, state and local level. If politicians continue to hesitate to adequately address drug problems, the death toll will continue to rise. We now have to switch on the turbo and use all measures that demonstrably protect the life and health of people who use drugs,” says Dirk Schäffer, DAH officer for drugs and prisons.

The federal government has laid the foundations in various areas – now it’s the federal states’ turn. The following measures are essential:

Drug checking nationwide

Despite decades of prohibition policy, there are more illegal substances than ever on the market today, at low prices and in dangerous compositions. Fluctuating active ingredient content, such as in ecstasy, and admixtures, such as fentanyl in heroin, increase the risk of overdoses. There is an urgent need for drug checking services in drug consumption rooms, in clubs and at festivals – where the substances are also consumed. Drug checking involves examining drugs for their ingredients. The offer prevents fatalities and emergencies and enables advisory services. The Bundestag has cleared the way legally. The federal states must now immediately create corresponding legal regulations and offers.

Drug consumption rooms in all federal states

Drug consumption rooms save lives and prevent infections with HIV and hepatitis C. The substances can be injected or smoked there. In an emergency, medical help is available, sterile consumer utensils are also provided, and advice and information are offered. Drug consumption in public spaces is reduced by drug consumption rooms. The federal government made such places possible in 2000 by amending the Narcotics Act. But eight federal states have so far refused to issue corresponding regulations, including Bavaria, where the number of drug-related deaths is particularly high. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate, Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia also deny drug addicts the opportunity to consume in a safe environment – a violation of the human right to the best possible state of health that can be achieved.

Naloxone for all potential first responders

The emergency drug naloxone saves lives in the event of an opioid overdose. It can be easily administered by first responders via nasal spray. Naloxone must therefore be part of the standard equipment for paramedics and police officers, but heroin users and people around them should also receive it and be trained in its use. So far, 600 professionals have been trained in AIDS and drug help. The federal states have a duty to extend this good start. This requires joint efforts by politicians, drug and self-help organizations and the appropriate resources.

Expand HIV and HCV prevention

In addition to these immediate life-saving measures, prevention for injecting drug users urgently needs to be strengthened. The number of new HIV infections in this group has been increasing since 2010 – although many have already switched to lower-risk forms of consumption such as smoking heroin. At the same time, the money in drug help is often no longer sufficient for the bare essentials, such as the distribution of sterile syringes. The municipalities are also asked here.

“We need more easily accessible help, prevention and testing services across the board – and quickly. It’s a question of political will and funding,” says DAH Drug Advisor Dirk Schäffer. “We don’t want to have to commemorate people who might still be alive in the next few years.”

Activities to mark the 21.7.

Commemorative events will take place tomorrow in around 100 cities. They are organized and designed by people from around 400 AIDS and drug support facilities, self-help initiatives and associations for relatives, including the German AIDS Aid Association.

DAH board member Sylvia Urban:

“We call for public attention to the needless death of so many people and commemoration of the deceased. Nobody deserves to be left alone and forgotten.”

Further information

Information on the Day of Remembrance for Deceased Drug Users and on the events around July 21:

Memories of deceased drug users and drug policy positions:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

