Commission discusses concerns on medical education and calls for improvements

Title: Commission Analyzes Medical Career Issues in Paraguay, Calls for Quality Education Enhancements

Subtitle: Senators and Directors of National Council for Higher Education Discuss Challenges Faced by Medical Programs

Date: [Insert Date]

Senator Hermelinda Alvarenga de Ortega chaired a meeting of the Commission for Culture, Education, Science, Technology, and Sports in Paraguay to address concerns regarding the medical career in the country. The discussion involved an inter-institutional working group consisting of directors from the National Council for Higher Education (CONES).

During the meeting, Dr. Clarito Rojas, president of CONES, presented a report in response to queries from senators. The report addressed the legal basis for authorizing new medical careers and detailed immediate actions taken by the council to address unauthorized academic offerings lacking legal support.

Dr. Rojas highlighted the collaborative efforts of CONES, the National Agency for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (ANEAES), and the National Strategic Directorate of Human Resources in Health (DNERHS) in evaluating and accrediting new medical programs. He stressed the importance of government support in resolving underlying issues in national education.

Senator Blanca Ovelar expressed concern over the number of unaccredited medical programs being offered by universities that lack the capacity to train competent professionals in this field. She criticized both universities and controlling bodies for their lack of seriousness in overseeing educational institutions.

Senator Esperanza Martínez emphasized the need for a comprehensive restructuring of tertiary education, pointing out that many universities lack the necessary resources to teach and train medical students. She urged for mechanisms to be put in place to close down programs that are incapable of producing qualified professionals.

Responding to the legislators’ comments, Dr. Mariano Adolfo Pacher Morel, rector of the National University of Canindeyú and president of the Council of Rectors, called for stronger support from the Legislative Power to enable CONES to fulfill its mission effectively.

Dr. Rojas thanked the members of the Advisory Commission for their constructive criticism and stressed the importance of working together to enhance the quality of education nationwide. He proposed that the Culture Commission participate in future inter-institutional working group meetings to strengthen transparent and objective decision-making processes.

Senator Alvarenga highlighted the crucial role that the quality of education plays in the medical field and emphasized the need to thoroughly address the issues to improve teaching standards in universities.

The meeting concluded with an invitation for colleagues to sign a draft Declaration recognizing the 10th anniversary of the National Council of Higher Education as being of national interest. The declaration aims to forge a higher education system that Paraguay deserves. The draft will be presented during the upcoming ordinary session.

In addition to discussing medical career concerns, the meeting also analyzed a draft law that modifies Article 2 of Law No. 2.946/06. Senators advised approving the document with certain modifications.

Participants at the meeting included Senators Carlos Núñez, Blanca Ovelar, Ever Villalba, Erico Galeano, Esperanza Martínez, and José Oviedo.

The Commission’s efforts to address the challenges facing medical education in Paraguay and its call for quality enhancement reflects the commitment of the government in ensuring the delivery of competent healthcare professionals to meet the needs of society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

