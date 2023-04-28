Printable version

Press release no. 20

Release date April 28, 2023

Covid19, Schillaci: “Commitment to reviving healthcare ever closer to people”. The Minister at the inauguration of the monumental angel at the Spallanzani Institute

“Lo Spallanzani has been a symbolic place, a bulwark in the fight against Covid-19 since the first hours of the pandemic, both in terms of research and in the care of many patients. It was a national point of reference and beyond”.

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, who spoke at the “Lazzaro Spallanzani” National Institute for Infectious Diseases on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the monumental angel “Spring of Rebirth”, a sculpture donated by the National Association of Police Officers of Rome to express gratitude to the Spallanzani staff and, ideally, to all healthcare facilities that have demonstrated an unprecedented spirit of sacrifice during the Covid19 emergency.

“Thanks to you and to all health and social-health professionals, thanks to research and vaccines – he underlined – we are leaving the pandemic behind. The data trend continues to be reassuring, especially as regards the pressure on hospitals. We are heading towards the summer and look to next autumn with optimism, confident that the WHO will soon declare the end of the pandemic”.

Minister Schillaci reiterated the need to “enhance the human capital of the National Health Service from both an economic and a professional point of view. That’s what we’re doing. We started with the first measures from the emergency-urgency sector and we will continue with an overall reorganization of our health service. The lesson learned in these years – he concluded – must not be lost and together we can revive a health system that is ever closer to people ”.