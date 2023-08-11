Home » Commitments and Initiatives of the PP-Vox Government in Aragon
Health

Commitments and Initiatives of the PP-Vox Government in Aragon

Commitments and Initiatives of the PP-Vox Government in Aragon

The president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, has announced several commitments as part of his government’s policy and regulations. One of the main focuses of the government will be the review of health salaries, aiming to ensure fair compensation for healthcare professionals in the region.

Alongside the salary review, the government will also be promoting cancer prevention programs. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention measures in the fight against cancer.

Jorge Azcón was inaugurated as the President of the Government of Aragon, and he is ready to embark on his term with these commitments in mind. With a focus on healthcare and improving the well-being of the region’s residents, the government aims to address key issues and make positive changes during their time in office.

