The warning about the fate of the bonus remains high. After the government meeting with banks and businesses, the president of will intervene in the last few hours Confindustria, Charles Bonomi. “It is perplexing and unconvincing that the government takes such hasty decisions, throwing businesses and families into panic and then summons the parties”, is the reproach of the president of the industrialists. According to Bonomi it would have been better to consult the companies before passing the decree than to stop the bonuses, eliminating the transfer of tax credits and the possibility of discounting them on the invoice. The other big theme is that of 19 billion euros of blocked credits in the tax drawers of companies, which are unable to transfer them to the now “saturated” banking system, after having made commitments for tax credits amounting to 77 billion in the period 2020-2022. Bonomi proposes a solution and says: «We too as an industry must assume our responsibilities. If the Government created the conditions for first-degree transfers to be made between private individuals, a class of companies capable of purchasing the credits that are now frozen could be identified».

The urgency of guaranteeing liquidity to businesses remains on the table. The resolution reaffirmed by Abi and Ance is the one already illustrated to the government: «A timely measure that allows banks to expand their purchasing capacities, also using a part of the tax debts collected with the F24s». In a joint note, the associations of banks and construction companies claim: “The F24 proposal has the advantage of being applicable very quickly without additional impacts on public finances”.

The pressing of the banks for this type of mechanism is also dictated by the need to point out that the fiscal capacity of the credit sector is now exhausted. Although the Revenue Agency has indicated that the credits absorbed by the banks in 2022 are equal to 7 billion, compared to a capacity of 32 billion, the ABI observes that the tax figures do not include all the commitments undertaken by the banks. In short, the figures written in the institutional procedures would indicate that the room for maneuver is now exhausted. The day also records the hearing in the Senate of Bank of Italy in the context of the fact-finding investigation on tax credits.

«Il Superbonus had a significant impact on the construction sector, around half of the investments that benefited from the Superbonus would not have occurred in the absence of the incentive”, explains Giacomo Ricotti of Bankitalia, who adds: “The burdens of the measure for the public budget however, they remain large”. So much so as to underline: “In designing tax incentives, attention to the balance of public finances must be accompanied by the ability to increase the economy’s growth potential”. On the government front, today the executive is preparing, before the definitive go-ahead expected for tomorrow, to ask the House for a vote of confidence on the Of the thousand extensions.