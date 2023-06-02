Home » Common European mail order logo
February 16, 2015. From mid-2015, all pharmacies and other businesses in the European Union will be required to use the common European mail order logo on their websites when offering medicines for human use to the public via the internet. The common European mail order logo shows consumers that a mail order company is authorized under its respective national law to sell medicinal products intended for human use via the Internet by mail order. In addition, the Member State in which the mail-order company is established can be identified at first glance.

All pharmacies and other companies that operate a corresponding mail order business are entered in a national mail order register. In Germany, this register is maintained by the German Institute for Medical Documentation and Information (DIMDI).

