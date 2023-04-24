“Common flu but immunosuppressed patient”

It’s not bird flu. The alarm, launched this morning by some newspapers, which concerned the presence of a person suffering from avian flu (H5N1 virus) hospitalized in serious conditions at the Monaldi hospital in Naples, has returned.

The patient, a 50-year-old from the Scafati hospital, actually presents – they specify from the Neapolitan hospital – a “positive swab for H1N1 flu”, a common flu strain compared to that of the more dangerous avian flu.

The man, who has the symptoms of “severe pneumonia”, is hospitalized in ECMO, extracorporeal circulation, a procedure that guarantees blood oxygenation in patients with compromised respiratory functions. “From the preliminary blood chemistry tests – Monaldi adds – a significant immunosuppression emerged (lack of IgG and IgM antibodies) for which further investigations are underway”. It is precisely this “particular condition of immunosuppression” that contributes to the current severity of his clinical picture. The prognosis is currently reserved.

Apparently the 50-year-old had no previous pathologies. For months there has been talk of a return of bird flu infections in humans: in Cambodia the death of a little girl was recently reported and several cases – although not in Italy – have been registered among mammals.