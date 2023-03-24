Home Health Common goal: Faster deadlines
Health Minister Jens Spahn sought to talk to the resident doctors about the Appointment Service Act. At a dialogue event organized by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), the minister emphasized the common goal of doctors and politicians that patients get appointments more quickly. Spahn: “We are now looking together with the medical profession to see whether we can come up with better regulations than previously provided for in the draft law.”

In a dialogue with the panel doctors, Spahn emphasized that he would stick to the measures provided for in the coalition agreement. However, he was open to suggestions from the medical profession to adjust details of the draft law. “But the goal is crucial: I want us to come to faster appointments.”

