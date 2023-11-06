Common ivy as a houseplant: tips for proper care

Is common ivy suitable as a houseplant and in which room conditions does it grow best? You can learn more about proper plant care below!

This is a type of plant that is widespread both in the forest and in urban areas, in yards and gardens. Nevertheless, it can be easily grown within your own four walls and can naturally beautify any living space with lush greenery. As a rule, it is an unpretentious plant that gets along well with other plant species. Additionally, it can thrive almost anywhere indoors, although there are some important factors and special characteristics to consider. If you haven’t had any experience with this before, this information and tips can help you keep the creeper healthy.

What characterizes common ivy as a houseplant?

Foto: buregina / envato elements

Although there are numerous species, most of them are similar in terms of growth. The creeper has hanging shoots and delta-shaped, decorative plant leaves that are colored from light to deep green. It is a versatile plant that can decorate the living area not only individually, but also in combination with other types of plants. It can be attractively integrated and arranged into the room, especially with contrasting, beautiful flowering plants.

Photo: bialasiewicz / envato elements Also known as Hedera, the plant belongs to the Aralia family, and its root system is adventitious, or has adventitious roots. These so-called aerial roots help the creeper to attach itself to walls and trunks, although in home conditions a climbing aid is required for this. Since it is widespread and can be easily propagated and maintained, common ivy is perfect as a houseplant. It has alternate leaves, with its leathery foliage being mostly dark green with light green stripes. In addition, this plant variety is quite adaptable and is rarely associated with growth problems. However, it also requires appropriate occasional plant care, no matter how light. To provide it with the best possible conditions to thrive, you can use the following guidelines.

Tips for indoor plant care and propagation

Photo: aksenova_sveta / envato elements

You can tell how a common ivy matures as a houseplant by the fact that it develops shield-shaped inflorescences at the tips of its shoots. Towards the end of the flowering period, instead of flowers, small fruits of different dark colors containing seeds are formed. At this point, it is important to mention that the plant can pose a danger to pets and small children due to its toxins. Therefore, take appropriate safety measures when breeding at home. Otherwise you can do the following:

Photo: buregina / envato elements The optimal temperature for healthy plant growth is between 15 and 25 degrees, although most varieties can withstand temperature fluctuations. Especially in winter, when you heat your home, you should spray the plant leaves with water and keep the potting soil moist. This also applies to summer, especially during periods of drought when humidity is low. Although it is a shade-tolerant plant species, it thrives optimally in sufficient, but indirect, daylight. Protect foliage from contact with window panes to prevent them from burning in summer and freezing in winter. Store the plant in an airy place where it would feel most comfortable. The plant is suitable for both hanging pots and hydroponics to grow in interesting ways indoors. When it comes to watering, the top layer of soil should not be soggy, as common ivy can tolerate slightly longer periods of drought as a houseplant. As a rule, you should repot ivy after two years, although pots with drainage are best suited for this purpose. When the opportunity arises, it is advisable to water it with soft rainwater. If you want to propagate the plant, you can use cuttings from its branches or shoots. This is best done in late spring by allowing the stems to branch by cutting off the tips. Fertilize the potted plant twice a month during the growing season using complex mineral fertilizers for air plants.

As a houseplant, is common ivy susceptible to diseases and pests?

Foto: DragonImages / envato elements

As you can already see, this is an easy-care type of plant that can easily adapt to different room conditions. It is also usually resistant to most plant diseases and pests, but not all. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to some signs so that you can ensure healthy plant growth.

If you hang the climbing plants in baskets or let them grow on the wall using trellises, they can attract spider mites, aphids and scale insects. These suck out their plant juices and form spider webs, causing the leaves to turn brown. To prevent mild infestations, you can spray the foliage with a solution of dish soap and water. In more serious cases, you may have to resort to stronger remedies or transplant the plant. Such plants are also susceptible to leaf spot. This is a fungal disease that can occur due to overwatering or poor indoor air quality. At the initial stage, you can remove the affected leaves and treat the plant with fungicide. Also prevent root rot by letting the plant rest in the winter and watering less often. The use of fertilizers is also not recommended during this period. To keep the plant leaves lush green, you should also avoid a lack of light and place them in partially shaded living areas.

What advantages does this type of plant bring?

Photo: duryaginanatalia / envato elements

Since common ivy helps fight mold as a houseplant, you can grow it in wet rooms such as bathrooms. Not only does it eliminate mold spores in the air, but it is also effective against toxins such as benzene and formaldehyde. You can also use ivy as a medicinal herb because it has an expectorant effect and can liquefy bronchial secretions. In addition, the extracts of such plants have anti-inflammatory properties and have a positive effect on the hair. To obtain a dose of the extract, you can finely chop about 1 teaspoon of plant leaves and pour a cup of cold water over them. Then let the solution sit for 8 hours and use it to strengthen your hair.