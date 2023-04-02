Home Health Common strategies against antimicrobial resistance and for global health crises
Health

Common strategies against antimicrobial resistance and for global health crises

As part of an international discussion forum, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, his Dutch counterpart Edith Schippers and his Swiss counterpart Alain Berset, as well as the Chinese-US American cardiologist and President of the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) Victor Joseph Dzau, are advising joint measures to combat antibiotic resistance to proceed.

Prepared for emergencies

The fight against antimicrobial resistance is also an issue at the global health policy meeting at which Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe will be meeting with government representatives from England, Malaysia, Mauritius, the Netherlands and Pakistan on Thursday 19 January. The focus is on strengthening the healthcare system in developing and emerging countries and strengthening global health crisis management in order to be even better prepared for future crises.

A practical exercise is the pandemic simulation after the meeting. In addition to Federal Health Minister Gröhe, UN advisor David Nabarro, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, US politician and economics professor Lawrence H. Summers and Ecolab chairman Douglas M. Baker are also taking part. During the simulation, the participants develop a joint plan in an open discussion on how best to react in the event of a crisis and what precautionary measures should be taken.

