Communication in medicine: debate at the Medical Association

Communication in medicine: debate at the Medical Association

A great debate to address the issue of communication in medicine. The event will be held on 4 October (9.00 am) at the Auditorium of the Order of Physicians and Surgeons (in via Riviera di Chiaia 9 / C) in Naples and will feature some of the leading experts in the health field, but also professionals of the information. With the president Bruno Zuccarelli, among others, Lorenzo Latella (Regional Secretary for Active Citizenship), Antonio D’Avino (National President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians) Gianfranco Tajana (former Professor of Histology and Embryology of the University of Naples), Antonio Palma (Polygraphic President of the state). Ottavio Lucarelli (President of the Campania Region Order of Journalists) and Gennaro Sangiuliano (Italian journalist and essayist, director of TG2).

