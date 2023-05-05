Potsdam – On the Potsdam Science Day on May 6, 2023, the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists of the State of Brandenburg (KZVLB) supports every initiative to improve scientific communication and convey scientific content to a general audience. For tomorrow’s action day, a large number of scientific institutions, media and other partners have put together an attractive program where everyone can find out about the work of Potsdam’s scientific institutions.

dr Eberhard Steglich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KZVLB says: “Dentistry is science. It is an independent subject based on scientific principles. The innovations take place above all at the intersections of the subjects. Interdisciplinary cooperation between dentistry and other disciplines is becoming increasingly important. Therefore, a generally understandable language and mode of expression for scientific content are of great importance.”

The Potsdam Science Day will take place again on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The KZVLB encourages its members and patients to actively participate and participate.

For more information see:

www.ptdw.de