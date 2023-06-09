Home » Communication of discharge of assistant pharmacist of pharmacy office
Health

Communication of discharge of assistant pharmacist of pharmacy office

by admin
X

In accordance with regulation (EU) 2016/679 and current legislation on data protection, the processing of personal data contained in this procedure is reported

Responsible for the treatment

General Directorate of Benefits and Pharmacy

purpose

Processing of the procedure

Legitimation

Fulfillment of a mission carried out in the public interest or in the exercise of public powers

Recipients

Data will not be transferred to third parties unless legally required

rights

Rights of access, rectification, deletion, limitation, portability, opposition and non-inclusion in automated processing, as explained in the additional information

Additional Information

Download

See also  “Life is Strange True Colors”, when the characters of a video game surprise us

You may also like

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

What is the recommended amount of cod to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy