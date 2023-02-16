CREMA – From next Monday 20 February the nursing clinic will be activated at the community house in via Gramsci in Cremaby family and community nurses.

In line with the reform of the social-health system and the PNRR, the clinic is one of the services provided in the Community Houses, structures that are characterized by the promotion of a multidisciplinary intervention model, where general practitioners, paediatricians free choice, outpatient specialists, family nurses and other health and social professionals work and collaborate in an integrated and synergistic way to find solutions to citizens’ health needs. The service presents itself as an innovative proposal in the network of territorial services.

Annamaria Bona and Diego Maltagliati

“The community nurse – he explains the company director of health professions and health partner Annamaria Bona – is a qualified professional, with a first level master’s degree or a regional specialization course and a predisposition to work in the service of the territory. It undertakes to build a bridge between the hospital and the local area and to facilitate the accessibility and usability of health services by citizens. It carries out activities to promote healthy lifestyles, health education as well as providing nursing assistance services. In short words, “it represents an aid for the user, but also a point of reference for general practitioners. He is a relationship facilitator, but also a competent professional in evaluating the patient’s clinical care conditions and therefore in intercepting problems thanks to an early assessment of the need. It will therefore be a point of reference for identifying the best treatment path”.

Reception and orientation activities for local services and technical and assistance services will be carried out at the Crema clinic, including detection and monitoring of vital parameters (blood pressure, heart rate, saturation, blood glucose detection, weight/height detection and calculation of BMI, urine stick), administration of therapy on the prescription of a doctor; simple medications and monitoring of skin lesions, education interventions on the correct intake of pharmacological therapy; educational interventions aimed at encouraging the citizen’s pro-activity towards their own health/illness, with the possible involvement of the caregiver.

The service will be open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 to 13, Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 to 16. Access is free, with spontaneous presentation.

For further information you can contact the number 0373280562 or send an email to [email protected]

For the social and health director of Asst Crema Diego Maltagliati: “this is one of the services that we add to the existing ones, to give life and body to the community house and the proximity network that we have hypothesized”.

The real novelty of the Lombard reform, that of the family nurse is “the first tangible sign of an increase in resources in the area”.

According to the latest 2023-25 ​​personnel requirements plan, Asst Crema provides for an increase in territorial resources of 30 percent. As for family nurses, “now there are 10, distributed in the various corporate offices”. When fully operational, there will be 26.

“They will find space not only in the community house, but also in the territorial operations centre. The intent is to enhance the skills of these people, capable of acting in synergy with other professionals in the area to ensure global acceptance”.

The activation of the service in Crema follows that in the Santa Marta di Rivolta d’Adda area. “Since last May – continues Bona – a similar service has been active, much appreciated also in Rivolta d’Adda”. To date, 165 patients from the Crema area have used it for a total of 885 services provided. Some expansion prospects for Crema are already clear: “This – concludes Bona – is a first step in the spirit of the reform, the intention is then to develop a path shared with general practitioners for the care of chronic patients frail and the implementation of home interventions”.