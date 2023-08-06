Community Shield, Arsenal beat Manchester City on penalties

Mikel Arteta had said it several times: “It will take something never seen before to beat City”. His Arsenal did it at the first opportunity, taking the Community Shield on penalties, the first trophy of the new season. The Gunners got there by equalizing in the 101st minute with Leo Trossard, the goal with which Cole Palmer in the 77th minute seemed to have delivered yet another cup to City. And then from the penalty spot they made no mistakes, closing the 4 out of 4 with Fabio Vieira while City made a mistake first with Kevin De Bruyne and then with Rodri. It’s the incredible ending to an ugly match, which Guardiola seemed to have won with substitutions and which Arsenal clamorously caught back. Worth the Gunners the first trophy of the season, the 17th Community Shield in their history. And a little more conviction to be able to fill the gap with City even in the 10 months of the Premier League.

Arsenal played level with the all-round champions, further back in conviction. Arteta had guessed the tactical move: sending Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice to growl at Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, nipping City’s creativity in the bud. The 81,145 who attended Wembley in the first official 2023-24 season saw a blocked game, rekindled in the second half by Guardiola’s substitutions, who woke up a sleeping team around 15 minutes into the second half by inserting Phil in rapid succession Foden, Kevin DeBruyne and Palmer. The three new ones give the shock, bringing liveliness and inspiration. And they build up the 1-0 action: a quick restart from Foden, who compared to Grealish who he replaced doesn’t stand still on the left out but ranges across the entire attack front; De Bruyne with a header directs a rebound towards Palmer who invents the splendid left foot to turn from the edge that pins Ramsdale. The 21-year-old who becomes the youngest Community Shield scorer since 2005 and whom City considered loaning to De Zerbi’s Brighton in July would have been the hero of yet another City cup if chance hadn’t got in the way. the one that after 11′ of added time, with City ready for triumph, found Manuel Akanji on the trajectory of Trossard’s shot, unstoppably displacing Ortega. And delivering, after the penalties in which Ramsdale confirmed he was the best of him, the cup to Arsenal. A game in early August is too little to say with certainty that the Gunners have closed the gap, but winning, lifting a cup and debunking the taboo City, who won all three 2023 ties, certainly helps.

First half with more yellow cards for non-regulatory behavior (3) than shots on target (2, all by Havertz), second more lively thanks to Guardiola’s substitutions. Palmer’s goal seemed enough to win, but in the 101st minute Arsenal clattered back into the game. No extra time, by regulation we go directly to penalties: De Bruyne first and then Rodri make mistakes, Arsenal are perfect and when Vieira hits the target he can celebrate this incredible cup with his fans. Arteta was referring to 100 points in the Premier League when he spoke of something extraordinary to beat City: in this first game of the season which is worth the Community Shield, an incredible equalizer in the 101st minute and penalties without errors is enough.

