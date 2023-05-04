Como, send intimate photos to ex-wife’s partner and threaten couple

Tgcom24 A 51-year-old Italian man residing in Mariano Comense (Como) was subjected to a precautionary measure on charges of stalking and unlawful dissemination of sexually explicit images and videos of his ex-wife, a 48-year-old from Seveso (Monza), starting from 2020. The man was subjected to a ban on approaching the woman and her two daughters, after yet another complaint. The 51-year-old, never resigned to the end of the relationship and furious at a new acquaintance with her ex, began to torment and persecute her, threatening her, even in the presence of their daughters.

In recent weeks, his threats have become increasingly insistent, up to promising to spread intimate photos and videos of the 48-year-old online, taken without the woman’s knowledge, and in the meantime sent to her new partner.

“I’ll kill you, I’ll make you pay, so if you kill someone drunk nothing will happen to you”, are just some of the death threats uttered by the man, as well as various kinds of insults addressed to the mother of his daughters.

