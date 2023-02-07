Population The effects of demographic dynamics. Mortality does not increase thanks to the best treatments. The problem of the impact on the health system will arise

After the pandemic in the Como area, cancer diagnoses increase, both in the breast and in the colon. But in reality, thanks to the treatments, the survival rate also increases.

In the latest annual report just published by Ats Insubria, the health protection agency underlines how “the aging of the population also affects the incidence of cancer” with a consequent increase “in the burden of care”. The prevalence of subjects suffering from a neoplasm between 2019 and 2021 in our area has grown.

Pandemic collapse

At least for breast cancer, in percentage terms by almost two points, after the collapse of diagnoses made during the most difficult moments of the pandemic. Second among the tumor diseases is colorectal cancer, then lung cancer, with a slight decrease in cases. Prostate cancer follows in frequency, while melanomas, although rare, are unfortunately booming. Less neoplasms in the kidneys and liver. Pancreatic cancer (in the Como area six times less common than breast cancer and four times less common than colon cancer) remains the most dangerous.



The problem is that estimates for the next twenty years predict an increase in the incidence of cancer linked precisely to the aging of the population, with growth close to 40% among the over 65s.

«Yes, but the survival rate is also increasing – says Monica Giordano, head of Oncology at Asst Lariana – by 0.8% per year for breast cancer. Survival for women ten years after diagnosis affects 90% of cases. It is clear that diagnoses are destined to increase, because our population has an increasingly higher average age. Nonetheless, in the ward we also successfully treat over 80s if not over 85s in good clinical condition. Having said that the cancer registry data for 2020 and 2021 are, as imaginable, spoiled by the pandemic. However the impact of treatment on survival is important, there is a drop in mortality ».

The healings

According to estimates by the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, about 6% of the population lives with a diagnosed tumor. The chances of recovery have an advantage in women, but mortality is decreasing faster among men, perhaps due to better lifestyles. In the Como area, therefore, soon the citizens, increasingly elderly, will have to take on the burden of diseases that are treatable, but increasingly frequent. Will the health system hold up?