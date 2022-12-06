Listen to the audio version of the article

Life-saving devices, dialysis tools, heart valves, prostheses and surgical instruments: these are just some of the medical devices that may be missing from hospitals starting in January. This is because hospital supplier companies are on their knees and many, especially the smaller ones, risk closing because in recent days the state has asked each of them to participate in 50% of the health expenditure overrun for medical devices. In practice, a hefty bill of 2.1 billion – this is about half of the extra expenditure from 2015 to 2018 – to be paid within thirty days.

A heavy bill of 2.1 billion that affects many SMEs

«We have a very strong concern: from January many hospitals will not be able to ensure surgery and services because of the lack of supplies of medical devices. It is a real risk for citizens who will need assistance. To raise the alarm on the effects of payback is Massimo Riem, president of the Italian Federation of Healthcare Suppliers (Fifo) adhering to Confcommercio-Imprese per l’Italia. Companies are on the alert because requests for the years 2015-2018 are starting just these days and there is talk of “2.1 billion”, underlines Riem, which will be charged overall to these companies, mostly SMEs. “This will cause unacceptable imbalances,” warns the president of hospital suppliers, which represents a sector made up of 95% of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, with over 100,000 workers involved.

Treatments due to the stoppage of hospital supplies are at risk

Businesses show a “payback effect” that risks affecting the care and services offered to citizens as well: those provided by companies put in difficulty by the payback, in fact Riem underlines, are “also life-saving products. A medical device is the surgical prosthesis, the vascular prosthesis, the stent, the systems for the oxygenation of the extracorporeal circulation – he lists – They are products that are used in our healthcare system, in our hospitals, to guarantee assistance to the sick. And supplies risk being interrupted because the decree implementing the payback published in the Official Gazette of 15 September will lead most of the companies operating in this segment to bankruptcy». “Companies – continues Riem – will no longer be able to supply medical devices, in January we will be faced with an unprecedented crisis from an economic and health point of view”.

Suspend payback and open a table with the Government

“We ask the Government for one very simple thing: the cancellation of this rule” of the payback, which is inapplicable and destroys a fabric of companies that daily guarantee” with their supplies to hospitals “the possibility of providing services to citizens”, warns the President of the Italian Federation of Healthcare Suppliers. Who puts forward a concrete proposal: «We are aware of the contingency of the moment, so the only derogation we can grant is that the enforceability of the rule of 15 September be suspended in order to be able to open a table with the Government for the possible overcoming of this norm. But right now the risk is really destroying a strategic sector». The payback for the first four years alone (2015-2018) is worth 2.1 billion, but according to estimates on the debts of the Regions for 2019-2020, the overall payback could rise to 3.6 billion.