Company Atlantech Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Company Atlantech Italia Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3186/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14144/2022 Company Atlantech Italia Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Marche University Hospital, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila and towards Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Marche Region Unified Health Authority – Asur Marche and Rays Spa

Attachments:

Company Atlantech Italia Srl Min della Salute – ordinance of the Lazio TAR, Sez III Quater n 31862023 of 13062023.zip (ZIP 3.19 Mb)

