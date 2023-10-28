Company car rides: The tax office takes a close look

Neustadt an der Weinstrasse – Anyone who drives a company car and is also allowed to use it privately must tax this as a monetary benefit. Depending on the type of calculation, complete documentation of private trips and trips to work is required. And in certain cases the tax office takes a closer look. The wage tax assistance association United Wage Tax Assistance e. V. (VLH) explains the details.

Company car: Be careful when changing the calculation method

At the beginning of each year, employees with company cars can decide how the monetary benefit for the car should be calculated – as a flat rate or based on actual use.

It is subsequently possible to convert the calculation type in the tax return for the year in question to the other variant. For example, because you realize that, based on recorded trips to work, it is better for tax purposes to use the logbook than the flat rate calculation.

But be careful: The tax administration of North Rhine-Westphalia has pointed out in its “List of central and decentralized test areas” that, among other things, such a change in the calculation method for company cars will be looked at particularly closely this year. This means: Anyone who switches from flat-rate to actual use should be able to provide complete, year-round documentation of all trips – both private and for work. This can be done, for example, via the company’s time recording system.

For explanation: In contrast to the other federal states, the tax administration of North Rhine-Westphalia regularly publishes a list of the annual audit priorities of the tax offices there. And this year the topic of company cars is included.

Flat rate calculation or logbook

A company car or company car that can also be used privately is considered a monetary benefit for tax purposes. This means that the car becomes something similar to a wage – and therefore has to be taxed. There are two options for this: a flat rate calculation or a detailed list of all trips in a logbook.

With the flat rate calculation, employees have to pay tax on one percent of the new car list price every month (0.25 percent for electric cars up to 60,000 euros). In addition, there is 0.03 percent for each kilometer of distance between home and the first place of work or, if the first place of work is only visited occasionally, 0.002 percent for each kilometer of distance multiplied by the number of trips to the first place of work.

Who is a logbook worthwhile for?

A logbook is useful for employees who use the vehicle little for private purposes but who travel a lot in the company car for work reasons. For example, to visit customers, branches or construction sites. All trips must be recorded in the logbook – both professional and private ones. At the end of the year, the total is added up and income tax must be paid proportionately for private trips.

VLH tip: The logbook is more worthwhile the lower the overall costs for the company car are. For example, if the car has already been written off or is a used car, if the employee has to pay the petrol costs themselves or has made an additional payment to purchase the company car, then a logbook should definitely be kept for tax reasons. The latter is also taken into account with the flat rate method.

Logbook for company cars: Be sure to keep it correctly

Apart from the aforementioned advice from the tax authorities of North Rhine-Westphalia, care should always be taken to ensure that the logbook is kept correctly. If the tax office does not agree with this because a requirement has not been met, it can reject the logbook. In this case, the company car is automatically taxed at the 1 percent rate.

VLH tip: If an employee decides to keep a logbook, he/she should discuss this with the employer in advance. In order to determine the monetary benefit using the logbook method, all costs of the vehicle must be proven. Even if the logbook is kept in an exemplary manner, the tax office can refuse to change the calculation method if the employer does not provide all the documents.

