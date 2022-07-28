The new Phone 1 is very reminiscent of the iPhone 12. A lot, and no one denies it: online there are videos that highlight the similarities between the twoand even Carl Pei, co-founder of Nothing, candidly admitted that the company was inspired by Apple for the design.

Not only does it remember the iPhone 12, but we think Steve Jobs would have loved it. Because? Because it is the apotheosis of his obsessive attention to detail in welds, in the arrangement of components and in the alignment of computer screws. With an important difference: if in the MacBook all these things are hidden and are almost invisible, in the Phone 1 everything is on display, because the back is completely transparent. And functional too, thanks to LED strips that can be used instead of the ringtone, as photography lights, as battery charge indicators. The company calls them Glyphswhich seems a bit like another quote from Jobs and his passion for writing and calligraphy.

In short: the Phone 1 remembers an iPhone concretely and also philosophically, but it is not with an iPhone that must be compared. We chose to try it in parallel with the Google Pixel 6A (here his full test), because they are the two phones of the moment, because they were put on sale in Italy exactly the same day (July 21), because they cost more or less the same (459 euros for the Pixel 6A, 499 for the Phone 1) and because both they promise to give a lot without spending too much. On paper, the former seems to have an advantage: the Tensor processor is theoretically more performing than the Snapdragon 778G 5Ghowever, the Phone 1 has more RAM (8 GB against 6, and by spending more you can get to 12) and in general, power is not everything in a smartphone.

Given that both offer more than adequate performance for more or less everything, below we compare them in 6 aspects that we consider fundamental for these devices, to help you figure out which one is really worth your money.





Design

We know that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it cannot be objectively said which of the two smartphones is more beautiful. And yet, it can be said without fear of denial that both they succeed in the not easy task of distinguishing themselves in a mass of more or less the same phones: the Pixel thanks to the raised bar that houses the cameras and the two-tone back; the Phone 1 with its 900 LEDs that make it unmistakable. The preference is entrusted to personal tastes, so the first challenge is also the only one that ends in a tie.

Screen

He Pixel 6A ha a display Oled FHD+ da 6,1”: it is a great beautiful screen, only partially penalized by the fact of having the refresh stopped at 60 Hz. The Phone 1 is bigger: always OLED and always with FHD + resolution, the screen reaches 6.55 “and has an adaptive refresh up to 120 Hz It’s a great display and it also feels brighter to us in everyday use, which is why Nothing’s phone wins this challenge.





Battery

The capacity is similar: 4400 mAh for the Pixel 6A and 4500 mAh for the Phone 1, as is (unfortunately) shared the choice not to include the power supply in the package. Both support fast charging, but that of the Google phone is slower: maximum 18W, against the peak of 33 of the other, which also allows wireless and reverse charging. For the same use they have similar performance: with moderate use, they easily overcome the whole day. The Phone 1, however, amazed us: in the first test phase it did almost 5 hours of screen in almost 48 hours of standby. For all these reasons, it is he who wins this challenge.





Photography

In the Pixel 6A, the two rear cameras are both 12 MP, with the second ultra-wide angle. Two rear cameras also for the Phone 1, but from 50 MP, again with the secondary working as a wide angle. However, the effectiveness is different, and in some cases even very different: Nothing’s phone does not do badly at all, especially in good light conditions, but the Google device excels and is able to give always successful shots with an enviable constancy, more or less in all lighting conditions. Not to mention all the help that comes from the software and from the so-called computational photography. This challenge is won by the Pixel 6Ain short.

Software

The differences are not many: for both, Android practically stock, we promise 3 years of updates and 4 years of security patches. The Phone 1 stands out for its custom fonts, ringtones and widgets, the Pixel 6A for everything else, from automatic music recognition to instant translation, from synchronizing Calendar appointments with our position in the world to smart alarms, from integration with the voice assistant to dictation with immediate transcription. In the operating system, Google plays at home and it shows: the Pixel 6A wins this challenge.

Price lists in hand, between the two phones run 40 euros: 459 for the Pixel 6A, 499 for the Phone 1 (which, however, can cost as much as 579). Being able to spend them, our advice is to spend them: you will take home a complete smartphone with a valid quality / price ratio. Otherwise, the Google phone allows you to save something but without making too many sacrifices. Having to choose, this challenge is won by Phone 1: it costs a little more, but it also offers more.

Which to buy between Google Pixel 6A and Nothing Phone 1

On points, the winner is Carl Pei’s smartphone, beating his rival 3-2. But obviously the numbers don’t say everything, because a lot also depends on everyone’s needs. To simplify: if the priority is photos, then better choose the Pixel; in all other cases, our advice is to focus on the Phone 1.