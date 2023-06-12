Home » Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications obtained abroad – Session of July 2023
Health

Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications obtained abroad – Session of July 2023

by admin
Compensatory measure for the recognition of audiometrist qualifications obtained abroad – Session of July 2023

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of qualifications of AUDIOMETER obtained abroad will be held at the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic of the Policlinico Umberto I Faculty of Medicine and Surgery University of Rome “La Sapienza” – Viale del Policlinico 155, seat of the Degree Course in Audioprosthetist recognition of the title of “audiometrist” achieved in EU and non-EU countries, for the purpose of carrying out the corresponding health professional activity in Italy

Written exam and oral exam:

  • 12 July 2023, 11 am (written test and, subsequently, oral test for those who pass the written test)

Only those who have received the executive decree attributing the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no invitation letter will be sent, however, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 meter; the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations; hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members.

See also  Covid, Lantigen B reduces the risk of infection. The study on bacterial lysates - Time

You may also like

This vegetable reduces the risk of osteoporosis (but...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » The “Dschenderfussmatte”, pump heat and...

The remembrance: the Azzurri in Serrungarina

the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA title,...

Menopause: diet can relieve symptoms | > –...

Sleep apnea: symptoms, causes and remedies

Jahreskongress der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical...

“End of the game”; “I Saw a King”

Egypt, a fire breaks out on a diving...

This is how you get rid of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy