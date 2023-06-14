Compensatory measure for the recognition of hearing care professional qualifications obtained abroad – Session of July 2023

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of qualifications of AUDIO PROTESISTA achieved abroad will be held at the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic of the Policlinico Umberto I Faculty of Medicine and Surgery University of Rome “La Sapienza” – Viale del Policlinico 155, seat of the Degree Course in Hearing Aid Recognition of the title of “hearing aid” achieved in EU and non-EU countries, for the purpose of carrying out the corresponding health professional activity in Italy

Written test and oral test

12 July 2023, 9 am written test followed by an oral test for those who have passed the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree attributing the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no invitation letter will be sent, however, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee: the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 metre; the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations; hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members.

Interested parties are invited to assiduously consult the official website of the Ministry, in order to verify the possible publication of updates relating to the compensatory measure.