Compensatory measure for the recognition of nurse and pediatric nurse qualifications obtained abroad – January 2024 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of NURSE and PEDIATRIC NURSE qualifications obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery Room 1 A1 of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier 1 00133 Rome, according to the following calendar:

January 23, 2024, 9 am

Written test and, subsequently, oral test for those who have passed the written test

Only those who have received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files:

