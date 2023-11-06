Home » Compensatory measure for the recognition of nurse and pediatric nurse qualifications obtained abroad – January 2024 session
Health

Compensatory measure for the recognition of nurse and pediatric nurse qualifications obtained abroad – January 2024 session

by admin
Compensatory measure for the recognition of nurse and pediatric nurse qualifications obtained abroad – January 2024 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of NURSE and PEDIATRIC NURSE qualifications obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery Room 1 A1 of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier 1 00133 Rome, according to the following calendar:

January 23, 2024, 9 am
Written test and, subsequently, oral test for those who have passed the written test

Only those who have received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained in the following files:

See also  "Overcooked! 2" free Epic Games for a limited time and give away the game

You may also like

Advances in Transfusion Medicine: A Review of Scientific...

over 779 million euros seized for an investigation...

Three Simple Exercises for a Flat and Sculpted...

Why depression often leads to addiction

Neuroprosthesis Offers Mobility and Balance Improvement for Parkinson’s...

Flu and Covid: chaos supplements for immune defenses

Unlocking the Power of Sleep Chronotypes: How Knowing...

Breast cancer diagnosis at 31: “I felt like...

The Art of Doing Nothing: Exploring the Dutch...

strategies to avoid getting confused – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy