The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualifications of nurses and pediatric nurses obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery Room 1 A1 of the University of Rome Tor Vergata Via Montpellier 1 00133 Rome, according to the following calendar :

23 May 2023, 9.00 am: written test and, to follow, oral test for those who pass the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

Candidates who attended the last session on 13 December 2022 will not be able to register for the exam session (a new exam date for the month of June will be published shortly)

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.

Candidates must also present themselves with a suitable safety device (mask).

The Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee:

the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 meter

the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations

hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members.

