Compensatory measure for the recognition of the chemist qualification obtained abroad – February 2024 session

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the chemist qualification obtained abroad – February 2024 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the CHEMIST qualification obtained abroad will be held at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata” – Sogene Building – Room 6A – Via della Ricerca Scientifica, 1 – 00133 Rome, according to the following calendar:

Written test

1 February 2024, 11 am – Sogene Building – Room 6A – Via della Ricerca Scientifica, 1 – 00133 Rome

Oral exam

2 February 2024 at 11am. For candidates who are suitable for the written tests; Sogene Building – Room 6A – Via della Ricerca Scientifica, 1 – 00133 Rome

Only those who have already received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

Download the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams:

