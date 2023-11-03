Compensatory measure for the recognition of the professional educator qualification obtained abroad – December 2023 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of professional educator qualifications obtained abroad will be held at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, in room 1 A 1 of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Via Montpellier 1 – 00133 , Rome, according to the following calendar:

December 21, 2023, 9 am

Written test and, subsequently, oral test for those who have passed the written test.

Only those who have received the executive decree granting the compensatory measure, with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session. The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant request form, the personal data sheet (to be delivered during the exam) and the methods for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

Share this: Facebook

X

