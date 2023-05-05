Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of biologist obtained abroad – Session June/July 2023

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification of BIOLOGIST obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Biology and Biotechnology “C. Darwin” Sapienza, University of Rome Via dei Sardi 70, 00185 Rome, according to the following schedule:

Written test

28 June 2023, 1 pm

Aula Tatò (room code RM024-E01P02L117), San Lorenzo Department BBCD building, via dei Sardi 70, 00185 Rome

Oral exam (for candidates who will be suitable in the written tests)

July 5, 2023 at 1 pm.

Aula Tatò (room code RM024-E01P02L117), San Lorenzo Department BBCD building, via dei Sardi 70, 00185 Rome.

Only those who have already received the executive decree for the attribution of the compensatory measure with the relevant transmission note, to whom, moreover, no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to apply to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant application form and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file indicated below.

Download the study orientation programs for the various subjects covered by the exams: