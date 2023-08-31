Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dentist obtained abroad – December 2023 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the qualification of dentist obtained abroad will be held at the University of L’Aquila – Department of Clinical Medicine, Public Health, Life and Environmental Sciences – Piazzale Salvatore Tommasi n . 1 L’Aquila, according to the following calendar:

Written test

Practical/oral test

Only those who have already received the executive decree for the attribution of the compensatory measure with the relevant transmission note, to whom, moreover, no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relevant application form and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.



Below are the orientation programs for the study of the various subjects covered by the exams and the related bibliographic indications.

exam programs

Reference texts

Orthodontics

Ortodonzia moderna; Proffit William R.; Fields Henry W.; Sarver David M.

Edra Masson 2013

Forensic medicine

Forensic medicine notes

Tommaso Feola – Mauro Arcangeli – Elio Nardecchia; MinervaMedica

Endodontics

Endodontics – Arnaldo Castellucci – Martina 2003

prosthetics

Text atlas of fixed prostheses – The preparation of posts for metal-ceramic crowns; Castellani, Martina, Edition 10/1995

The removable partial prosthesis Marino Glauco-Canton Alessandro, MARTINA

Radiology

Dentistry. Diagnostic Imaging Rotondo A. et Al. Idelson-Gnocchi 2008

Conservative

Restorative dentistry. Treatment procedures and future prospects by: Franco Brenna – Elsevier 2009

Periodontology

Parodontologia clinica e implantologia orale 2009 di Jan Lindhe, Niklaus P. Lang, Thorkild Karring