The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the DENTISTRY qualification obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Odontostomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences of the “Sapienza University of Rome”, Building RM 101, Via Caserta n. 6 – 00161 Rome, according to the following calendar:

Written test

Practical/oral test

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.

Download i programs guidance on the study of the various subjects covered by the exams.



Bibliographic information provided by the University:



Endodontics : SIE Manual of Endodontics

Authors: SIE Italian Society of Endodontics – Profs. Berutti, Gagliani et al – May 2013 – IDRA MASSON

Antonella Polimeni – Elsevier Masson Publishing House – 2012

Authors: Luciano Pacifici, Umberto Romeo, Orlando Brugnoletti, Alberto De Biase – Ariesdue Editions – 2012

: Ibsen OAC, Phelan JA: Oral Pathology. Fifth edition Publisher CIC Rome – 2012 Forensic medicine :

AA.VV.: Manual of Forensic Medicine – Ed. Minerva Medica, Turin, 2017 (for topics of general interest);

Norelli GA, Pinchi V.: Forensic Odontology – Piccin, Padua, 2011 (specific for forensic dental medicine)

Pathology of the temporomandibular joint. From etiopathogenesis to the clinic

P. Cascone Di Paolo Carlo UTET, 2004

Instrumental examinations in odontostomatological clinical practice

by Paolo Carlo; Panti Fabrizio, 2011, CIC International Editions

ATM Testo Atlas – Fundamental concepts

Rampello A. Martina ed. 2004