Home Health Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry obtained abroad – June 2023 session
Health

Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry obtained abroad – June 2023 session

by admin
Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of dentistry obtained abroad – June 2023 session

The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the DENTISTRY qualification obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Odontostomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences of the “Sapienza University of Rome”, Building RM 101, Via Caserta n. 6 – 00161 Rome, according to the following calendar:

Written test

Practical/oral test

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.

Download i programs guidance on the study of the various subjects covered by the exams.


Bibliographic information provided by the University:

  • Endodontics: SIE Manual of Endodontics
    Authors: SIE Italian Society of Endodontics – Profs. Berutti, Gagliani et al – May 2013 – IDRA MASSON
  • Pedodontia: Pediatric Dentistry
    Antonella Polimeni – Elsevier Masson Publishing House – 2012
  • Odontostomatological Clinic: Lectures on odontostomatological clinic
    Authors: Luciano Pacifici, Umberto Romeo, Orlando Brugnoletti, Alberto De Biase – Ariesdue Editions – 2012
  • Oral pathology: Ibsen OAC, Phelan JA: Oral Pathology. Fifth edition Publisher CIC Rome – 2012
  • Forensic medicine:
    AA.VV.: Manual of Forensic Medicine – Ed. Minerva Medica, Turin, 2017 (for topics of general interest);
    Norelli GA, Pinchi V.: Forensic Odontology – Piccin, Padua, 2011 (specific for forensic dental medicine)
  • Orthodontics: Orthodontic Manual of Bishara – Delfino Editore.
  • Gnathology:
    Pathology of the temporomandibular joint. From etiopathogenesis to the clinic
    P. Cascone Di Paolo Carlo UTET, 2004
    Instrumental examinations in odontostomatological clinical practice
    by Paolo Carlo; Panti Fabrizio, 2011, CIC International Editions
    ATM Testo Atlas – Fundamental concepts
    Rampello A. Martina ed. 2004
  • Oral Surgery:
    Chiapasco M. and coll. “Illustrated manual of oral surgery” Second edition MASSON 2006
    Annibali S., Pippi R. “Odontostomatological physical semeiotics” – Antonio Delfino Editore 2002
    Annibali S., Pippi R., Galluccio G., Cristalli MP – “Eruption anomalies of the first and second permanent molars. Diagnostic and therapeutic approach.” Rome: EMSI-Ed. 2012
    Annibali S., Pippi R., Sfasciotti GL “Oral surgery for orthodontic purposes.” MILAN: Elsevier Masson 2007
  • Periodontology:
    Parodontologia clinica e implantologia orale 2009 di Jan Lindhe, Niklaus P. Lang, Thorkild Karring
  • Dental prosthesis:
    The Removable Partial Prosthesis – Preti G. Pera P. Ed. Piccin
    Modern Treaty of Complete Mobile Prosthesis – Marino G. Canton A. Marino A. Martina Edizioni
    Bioaesthetics in Oral Rehabilitation – Prosper L. Quintessence Editions
See also  Gym and Gymtimidation, the fear of feeling judged and laughed at

You may also like

how much will the home bonuses weigh on...

How to lose 2 kilos in a week...

Advanced liver cancer, new therapy approved in Europe

Cospito returns to prison, transferred from the Milan...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

symptoms, vaccine and how to take it –...

A type of bread is coming that helps...

discovered an abusive center of aesthetic medicine, reported...

“Slight recovery of infections and ordinary hospitalizations. Intensive...

many courses to try for free and promotions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy