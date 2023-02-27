The compensatory measure (aptitude tests) for the recognition of the DENTISTRY qualification obtained abroad will be held at the Department of Odontostomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences of the “Sapienza University of Rome”, Building RM 101, Via Caserta n. 6 – 00161 Rome, according to the following calendar:
Written test
Practical/oral test
Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.
The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure, the relative application form, the personal data sheet (to be sent to the university) and the procedures for carrying out the tests are contained respectively in the file listed below.
Download i programs guidance on the study of the various subjects covered by the exams.
Bibliographic information provided by the University:
-
Endodontics: SIE Manual of Endodontics
Authors: SIE Italian Society of Endodontics – Profs. Berutti, Gagliani et al – May 2013 – IDRA MASSON
-
Pedodontia: Pediatric Dentistry
Antonella Polimeni – Elsevier Masson Publishing House – 2012
-
Odontostomatological Clinic: Lectures on odontostomatological clinic
Authors: Luciano Pacifici, Umberto Romeo, Orlando Brugnoletti, Alberto De Biase – Ariesdue Editions – 2012
- Oral pathology: Ibsen OAC, Phelan JA: Oral Pathology. Fifth edition Publisher CIC Rome – 2012
-
Forensic medicine:
AA.VV.: Manual of Forensic Medicine – Ed. Minerva Medica, Turin, 2017 (for topics of general interest);
Norelli GA, Pinchi V.: Forensic Odontology – Piccin, Padua, 2011 (specific for forensic dental medicine)
- Orthodontics: Orthodontic Manual of Bishara – Delfino Editore.
-
Gnathology:
Pathology of the temporomandibular joint. From etiopathogenesis to the clinic
P. Cascone Di Paolo Carlo UTET, 2004
Instrumental examinations in odontostomatological clinical practice
by Paolo Carlo; Panti Fabrizio, 2011, CIC International Editions
ATM Testo Atlas – Fundamental concepts
Rampello A. Martina ed. 2004
-
Oral Surgery:
Chiapasco M. and coll. “Illustrated manual of oral surgery” Second edition MASSON 2006
Annibali S., Pippi R. “Odontostomatological physical semeiotics” – Antonio Delfino Editore 2002
Annibali S., Pippi R., Galluccio G., Cristalli MP – “Eruption anomalies of the first and second permanent molars. Diagnostic and therapeutic approach.” Rome: EMSI-Ed. 2012
Annibali S., Pippi R., Sfasciotti GL “Oral surgery for orthodontic purposes.” MILAN: Elsevier Masson 2007
-
Periodontology:
Parodontologia clinica e implantologia orale 2009 di Jan Lindhe, Niklaus P. Lang, Thorkild Karring
-
Dental prosthesis:
The Removable Partial Prosthesis – Preti G. Pera P. Ed. Piccin
Modern Treaty of Complete Mobile Prosthesis – Marino G. Canton A. Marino A. Martina Edizioni
Bioaesthetics in Oral Rehabilitation – Prosper L. Quintessence Editions