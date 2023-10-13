Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of veterinary doctor obtained abroad – January 2024 session

The aptitude test for the recognition of the qualification of VETERINARY DOCTOR obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the “Federico II” University of Naples – c/o “Complesso Miranda”, via Federico Delpino 1- Naples, according to the following calendar:

Written test

January 16, 2024, 9.30 am

Practical/oral test

17 January 2024, 9.30 am (for those who have passed the written test)

Only those who have received the executive decree awarding the compensatory measure with the related transmission note, to whom no letter of invitation will be sent, will be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to participate in the compensatory measure and the methods for carrying it out are contained respectively in the files indicated below.

Consult the programs and recommended texts for the various subjects covered by the exams:

Interested parties are invited to assiduously consult the official website of the Ministry, in order to verify the possible publication of updates relating to the compensatory measure.

Share this: Facebook

X

