Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of veterinary doctor obtained abroad – June 2023 session
Compensatory measure for the recognition of the qualification of veterinary doctor obtained abroad – June 2023 session

The aptitude test for the recognition of the qualification of VETERINARY DOCTOR obtained abroad will be held at the Faculty of veterinary medicine of the University “Federico II” of Naples – c/o “Complesso Miranda”, via Federico Delpino 1- Naples, according to the following schedule:

Written test

  • 6 June 2023, 9.30 am

Practical/oral test (for those who pass the written test)

Only those who have received the executive decree of attribution of the compensatory measure with relative transmission note, to whom, however no invitation letter will be sentwill be able to participate in this exam session.

The information necessary to be able to participate in the compensatory measure and the procedures for carrying it out are contained respectively in the files listed below.

The use of the FFP-2 mask is recommended for the entire duration of the tests

The Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, as required by current safety provisions, will guarantee:

  • the choice of one or more classrooms of suitable size to guarantee the distance between candidates of at least 1 meter;

  • the cleaning and sanitization of the candidates’ and Commission’s workstations;

  • hand sanitizing gel available to candidates and Commission members.

Download the study orientation programs for the various subjects covered by the exams:

In consideration of the current epidemic situation, interested parties are invited to assiduously consult the official website of the Ministry, in order to verify the possible publication of updates relating to the compensatory measure.

