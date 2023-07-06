Competition authorities may identify violations of the GDPR

The judgment of the ECJ has important implications for data protection and competition in the European Union

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled today in a landmark judgment code C-252/21 that national competition authorities have the power to identify violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as part of their review of potential abuses of a dominant market position.

The judgment of the ECJ has significant implications for data protection and fair competition within the European Union. It confirms that the GDPR can be enforced not only by specialized data protection authorities, but also by competition authorities within their competences.

According to the ruling, while national competition authorities investigate possible abuses by companies with dominant market positions, they can also consider compliance with the GDPR. This allows for a more comprehensive scrutiny of the behavior of the companies, especially in relation to the handling of personal data.

The GDPR sets out comprehensive rules to protect personal data and grants individuals certain rights in relation to their data. The ability for competition authorities to identify violations of the GDPR strengthens the enforcement of these rights and helps ensure a fair and competitive market.

The ECJ ruling underlines the importance of cooperation between data protection and competition authorities to ensure effective enforcement of data protection rules. It enables competition authorities to seek expertise from data protection authorities where necessary and to work closely with them to appropriately sanction violations of the GDPR.

In addition, the judgment ensures that companies with a dominant market position are not only monitored with regard to their economic power, but also with regard to the protection of personal data. This contributes to the fact that data protection is an integral part of competition law and obliges companies to comply with data protection regulations according to the GDPR.

The ECJ ruling strengthens the position of consumers by ensuring that their data protection rights are also protected in the context of competition law. It also sends a clear message to companies that breaches of the GDPR can lead not only to sanctions by data protection authorities, but also to action by competition authorities.

Overall, the judgment of the ECJ underlines the close connection between data protection and competition law and clearly shows that the protection of personal data is a fundamental aspect of fair competition. It confirms the important role of competition authorities in enforcing the GDPR and ensures that companies with a dominant market position fulfill their data protection obligations.

The ruling is expected to have far-reaching implications for future cases of potential abuse of dominant market positions. Competition authorities can now increasingly include violations of the GDPR in their investigations and thus ensure that data protection is given a higher priority in competition law. Ultimately, this will lead to more effective protection of consumers’ personal data.

It remains to be seen how the national competition authorities will make use of this new competence. Cooperation between data protection and competition authorities will be crucial to ensure effective enforcement of data protection rules and ensure consumer protection.

The judgment of the ECJ marks a significant step towards strengthening data protection and promoting fair competition in the European Union. It clarifies the close links between data protection and competition law and lays the foundation for comprehensive enforcement of data protection rules by competition authorities. The decision of the ECJ will undoubtedly help to increase consumer confidence in data protection and ensure the protection of their personal data.

by Oliver Ponleroy, specialist journalist

